Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster says his office has long struggled to address pay disparities and retain staff in county law enforcement, and a new taxing district could be one possible option for relief.
During this year’s budget session, Schuster requested an additional $2.8 million from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as he continues to address pay compression and salaries for deputies and jail officials. That funding was denied, but the board provided funding for almost $827,000 in raises for county law enforcement officials this week. Jail staff will also receive $255,000 in raises this year. But according to Schuster, it might not be enough to fully satisfy his department’s needs.
He says the county has made progress, but the county isn’t yet fully competitive with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
Schuster is now researching the possibility of a jail taxing district. It’s a concept used by many counties to augment funding for local jails, Schuster says, and would allow the jail’s staffing and operations to be funded through a property tax levy or sales tax levy in addition to tax revenue provided through Mohave County’s General Fund.
“This is a great benefit that allows for added general funding to enhance public safety, without introducing increased property taxation to our citizens,” Schuster said. “Another great benefit is the taxing district earmarks, and ensures that the funding goes for law enforcement and public safety alone.”
But supplementing the jail’s funding through such a taxing district would require a ballot proposition passed by the people of Mohave County – and it would all depend on whether county residents will be willing to pay a possible additional tax levy to fund county law enforcement.
“The disadvantage of a jail district is an added tax to our citizens,” Schuster said. “As sheriff, I am not a fan of taxation, but I do recognize that as our county continues to grow, additional funding will be necessary to provide top notch law enforcement and public safety services.”
Every year since Schuster was elected as sheriff in 2014, he has requested additional funding to improve his office and the Mohave County Jail.
“Should the county move forward with proposing a jail district tax to our citizens, I will strongly advocate for a sales tax in lieu of a property tax. I believe the millions of visitors to our county each year should contribute significantly to the services they often utilize.”
At Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board, Supervisors Jean Bishop, Hildy Angius and Travis Lingenfelter expressed interest in a sales tax for Mohave County law enforcement.
“It shouldn’t be put on property taxpayers,” Angius said on Monday. “It should be a sales tax, and it should be something that the county would match from the general fund. At some point, the county won’t have a choice.”
Lingenfelter said that such a tax might find support from the Mohave County public.
“A jail district may be sorely needed,” Lingenfelter said. “People in my district really want public safety, and sales tax reflects the reality on the ground in that situation.”
Schuster says a possible jail district is only a consideration as of this week, and department officials will seek public opinion if the sheriff’s office chooses to request such a district next year.
