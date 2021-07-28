The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the county’s public safety pension system next week in Kingman, as plans are put in motion for the county’s final 2021-22 budget.
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has less than 50% of the funding needed to provide pensions for the county’s retiring law enforcement, fire and other public safety officials. Mohave County finance officials hoped to restore the program’s funding through a quarter-cent sales tax applied next year, but their proposal was rebuked by the Board of Supervisors last month. Next week, the board will hear additional options for addressing the program’s shortcomings.
The PSPRS is a pension system provided by each city and county throughout the state. It was created in 1968 to provide a statewide retirement program for Arizona’s public safety personnel, and as of this year provided retirement benefits and programs to almost 60,000 active and retired public safety personnel and their surviving beneficiaries.
The proposed quarter-cent sales tax would have allowed the county to make $10.5 million in annual lump sum payments to fully-fund the plan over the next four years. Despite the expense by taxpayers, the sales tax would ultimately have saved Mohave County residents about $19.2 million over the next 16 years in funding the Public Safety Pension Retirement System.
Two options proposed last month by Mohave County Finance Director Coral Loyd included borrowing funds from other county departments to repay PSPRS liabilities. The other option was to issue certificates of participation, or bonds, with debt service terms of 2.8% over the next 14 years.
The first of those options would cost taxpayers about $17 million over the next 16 years. The second of those options would save taxpayers about $14.2 million over the next 16 years.
According to Loyd, both plans could result in full funding for the county’s PSPRS system by 2023.
Each participating community determines how that system will be funded – and although full funding for that system is an attractive option, it may not be a preferable option. A fully-funded PSPRS system would have enough funding to accommodate every member of a public safety agency, if all employees chose to retire at the same time.
Last month, the Board of Supervisors directed county officials to learn how other counties and municipalities have addressed their own PSPRS liabilities, and present all possible options to board.
County officials’ findings are scheduled to be heard at the next Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday in Kingman.
