Mohave County is facing a $4 million budget deficit as this fiscal year draws to a close, and county finance officials now predict a $12 million budget deficit by FY 2025 if nothing changes.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors heard from county staff on Wednesday in the year’s first FY 2024 budget workshop. County Manager Sam Elters painted an alarming picture of the county’s finances over the next several months.
“Inflation has not only been long lasting, but also very impactful,” Elters said on Wednesday. “It has reduced our purchasing power and devalued our county resources. As a result the cost of operating county government and delivering county services has increased substantially this year. Our options are increasing revenue or decreasing expenditures.”
For Mohave County, challenging inflation could mean potential layoffs for county employees, cutbacks, reduced county services, delayed capital improvement projects or even higher taxes next year. As this year’s budget session approaches, Elters advised careful consideration by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors - Especially as qualified employees have been difficult enough to retain in recent years.
“As we contemplate these options, I urge the board to remember that our employees are our most valuable asset,” Elters said. “We need to recruit and retain them. Additionally, remember that we planned conservatively for the current fiscal year, but here we are still facing a sizeable budget deficit.”
In the county’s FY 2023 budget session, officials adopted a higher tax levy to meet rising fuel prices and possible uncertainty in the marketplace due to rising inflation. In a statement last June to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Elters said he believed the budget would give board members flexibility enough to navigate a shifting economic climate.
Last year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors chose to cut $2.5 million set aside for the construction of a new county fairgrounds, in order to maintain contingency funding throughout this fiscal year.
According to Elters, the county’s best efforts in last year’s budget weren’t enough.
“Because of inflation, our revenues are not keeping up with the cost to operate the county and provide needed services to county residents,” Elters said. “We believe that trend will continue through and beyond next year. The funding deficit we faced this year will likely grow, and could double or even triple as we plan for FY 2025.”
According to Elters, the county is approaching a pivotal point for financial stability and sustainability. County officials will need to take steps this year to create diverse and stable revenues.
“We need visionary and long term solutions,” Elters said. “Short of that, we anticipate facing a larger funding deficit next year. As we plan for FY 2025, we will border on financial crisis.”
Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian addressed the board about ongoing efforts to meet the possible future crisis.
“We have a challenging path ahead of us leading up to the final adoption of (this year’s) budget,” Mournian said. “The Federal Reserve Committee is also meeting (this week), and most analysts expect another quarter-point interest rate hike to come out of that meeting. It would be the 10th rate hike since March of last year.”
According to Mournian, further economic slowdown is expected through the end of this year as the cost of doing business continues to rise.
“The state has indicated that while there will be growth in state shared revenues, the rate of growth will be slowing,” Mournian said. “We have an approximate $4 million deficit right now. And we have difficulty in retaining our valued employees. We have a need to move away from a single-year focus and begin planning longer-term, in order to weather fluctuations in the broad economy.”
On Wednesday, county financial services experts recommended that the county maintain a $35 million balance - about three months-worth of working capital - in the county’s general fund by the end of FY 2024. Mournian also recommended raising the county’s contingency fund balance from $9 million as of this week to $15 million to prepare for future fluctuations in the economy.
According to Mournian, a higher contingency balance would allow the county to proceed on capital improvement projects underway, even as inflation results in increased costs for those projects over the next year.
The county is expected to hold multiple sessions to discuss next year's budget, revisions and tax rates as proposed by Mohave County officials. Since 2011, a final budget has traditionally been approved during the first week of August. Last year, the county's governing board approved the FY 2023 budget on July 18.
Video of this week’s budget workshop meeting, titled “Budget Workshop - 05/03/23” can be viewed in its entirety on Mohave County’s YouTube channel.
