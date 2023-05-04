Budget Session

Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian offers recommendations for the county’s governing board on Wednesday, as the county faces possibly dire financial straits in this year’s budgetary session.

Mohave County is facing a $4 million budget deficit as this fiscal year draws to a close, and county finance officials now predict a $12 million budget deficit by FY 2025 if nothing changes.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors heard from county staff on Wednesday in the year’s first FY 2024 budget workshop. County Manager Sam Elters painted an alarming picture of the county’s finances over the next several months.

