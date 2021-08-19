The Mohave County Fair Association’s lease on the county’s fairgrounds will end at the end of the year, after a decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
It was a decision made Thursday, during a special meeting of the county’s governing board, days after the decision was made to terminate the association’s lease over the property. Governance over the fairgrounds is expected to return to Mohave County at the beginning of next year.
The board’s decision on Monday to terminate the association’s lease came after reports of poor bookkeeping practices and possible mismanagement of the property within the past several years. The county has planned since May to return the fairgrounds to Mohave County’s control, according to statements this week by County Manager Sam Elters. On Monday, county officials suggested that $157,000 in state funding for the fair could be jeopardized by continued operation of the fairgrounds by the Fair Association.
Although Monday’s decision by the board called for immediate termination, Mohave County Fair Association Chairman Jerry McGuire spoke against the immediate termination of the association’s lease on Thursday.
“Upon investigation by the Fair Association, staff found that the governor’s funding was never in jeopardy from the state,” McGuire said. “The county voted to end our lease on the cause that funding was in jeopardy, but that jeopardy was created by the county when it announced a takeover of the fair.”
And with events at the fairgrounds now unfolding within the next several weeks, and financial investments already made, McGuire said that an immediate takeover would be premature.
“By no means am I saying I’m against the county taking back their property,” McGuire said. “But the means used were inappropriate. This immediate hostile takeover was divisive and harmful to many good people.”
McGuire appeared to approve a pending audit of the association’s financial records by county officials.
“The Fairgrounds Association filed its July report to the county on time and in full, with the most accurate financial reporting since I’ve been there,” McGuire said. “The Association applauds the board’s suggestion of auditing our books, and we hope you’ll look back far enough to help us explain some financial irregularities that we found, ourselves, in an audit just a few years ago.”
Fair Association Committee Chairwoman Kristen Scholl spoke against immediate termination of the organization’s lease.
“We’ve been planning this fair for months,” Scholl said on Thursday. “We’ve signed contracts with entertainers, local gymnasts, food vendors, indoor-outdoor commercial vendors, and we’ve taken payments to register exhibitors for judging competitions. There are 1,500 entries in the fair so far including open exhibits, livestock, the 4H and the FFA … the pending move of operations to the county has caused a lot of confusion and problems, and our sponsors don’t know if they’ll be donating toe the County Fair Association, or the county government.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to prolong the Fair Association’s lease over the property until Dec. 31. Supervisor Ron Gould was the only dissenting vote.
The Board of Supervisors also voted to set a hearing for Oct. 18, during which fee schedules for future county fairs and a plan for the fairgrounds’ operation will be presented to supervisors by county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.