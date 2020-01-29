The Mohave County Fair Association is seeking a new lease over the county fairgrounds, but that lease will require a unanimous vote by the county’s Board of Supervisors next week.
The Fair Association has leased the 10-acre property for almost 33 years, hosting shows and events at the location including the annual Mohave County Fair. Last year the association worked with county officials to draft an updated lease agreement, which began last April under a one-year provision. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will determine next Monday whether to renew that lease.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, however, getting a unanimous decision from the board’s members is often more easily said than done.
“Getting that unanimous vote could be an obstacle,” Gould said Wednesday. “It’s a distinct possibility that it could go out to bid.”
But the Fair Association hasn’t been a poor steward of the fairgrounds property, Gould said – with the exception of a former caretaker who allegedly used the property to film YouTube videos for vehicle stunts last year. In more than three decades of managing the property, that was the only incident in which Gould questioned the Fair Association’s care for the location.
If approved, the Fair Association will continue event-hosting in the city of Kingman, and pay $1 for the term of its lease on the property. Under the agreement, the Fair Association will receive revenue from any concessionaires, licenses and subcontractors at its events, while also remaining responsible for all maintenance at the facility. The fair will also be required to maintain insurance for its events, and submit reports on all activities conducted at the fairgrounds.
Those activities may include equestrian events, rodeos, livestock events, concerts, motor sports events, RV and camping, trade shows, exhibitions, conventions and other related shows and events. The lease will also allow circuses to take place at the fairgrounds, under condition that they adhere to Kingman city statutes in reference to such displays.
In the long term, however, Gould said he would prefer to see the county’s current fairgrounds sold and relocated.
“We could build a much nicer fairgrounds in Yucca or Golden Valley,” Gould said. “It would be much more beneficial for residents in southern Mohave County.”
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors does not unanimously approve the renewed lease agreement with the Fair Association, further discussion of the matter would be scheduled for a future board meeting.
