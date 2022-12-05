The Mohave County Fairgrounds suffered from years of disrepair until earlier this year, when the facility was brought under management by county parks officials. Now there’s a plan to get that facility back into blue ribbon condition, under a series of possible public-private partnerships.
Until last year, the facility was operated by the Mohave County Fair Association with an annual $25,000 budget for upkeep of the fairgrounds. But years of complaints by visitors and residents about the deteriorating state of the facility persisted last September, and ultimately led to a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to return the fairgrounds under county management at the beginning of 2022. Now, Mohave County Public Works officials have submitted a master plan for the facility’s restoration - at a potential cost of more than $22 million.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and discuss that plan next week. The plan prescribes broad strokes for the fairgrounds’ improvement and restoration, with help from state and federal grant programs, community sponsorships and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The cost of doing business
Every year, the Mohave County Fairgrounds is host not only to the county fair, but also rodeos, dances, festivals, exhibitions and BMX racing events. But to attract new and larger events, with a diversified revenue stream, the facility will have to overcome years of deferred maintenance.
According to the Mohave County Parks Department, the new master plan for the facility calls for the development and operation of the fairgrounds with modern, functional and cost-effective facilities to continue providing events and entertainment of countywide interest. But doing so won’t be cheap.
New facilities at the location could cost an estimated $3 million, according to the plan, with $12 million in expenses for renovation of existing facilities. New facilities, to be funded through public-private partnerships at the location, could cost an additional $7.5 million.
Those expenses would include a $1.2 million expansion of the venue’s popular recreational vehicle facilities; as well as $1.3 million in upgrades to the fairgrounds’ 22,000 square-foot exposition center during the first year of planned renovations.
Improvements to the facility’s equine and livestock arena could cost an additional $4.3 million in the second year of planned renovations, and a barnyard-themed playground could cost $1.4 million in the fourth year. During the fifth year of renovations, the construction of a 4,000 square-foot special event space could cost an additional $1.6 million.
New facilities planned for funding through public-private partnerships would include a $3.5 million outdoor amphitheater ($700,000 of which could be funded through grants and private donations), and a $4 million indoor arena (provided in part by a possible $500,000 in private funding).
The master plan also calls for improved parking, administrative offices and signage surrounding the facility. The cost of about 1,160 new parking spaces at the fairgrounds could cost an estimated $5.2 million alone.
Renovations to the facility under the new Fairgrounds Master Plan will be costly. But costs for restoring the facility have already mounted throughout the past year.
According to statements in September 2021 by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, the facility was plagued last year with lighting and electrical issues, bare wires, broken conductors and conduits; as well as deteriorating buildings and an abundance of safety issues prior to last year’s Mohave County Fair.
Last October, Mohave County Parks officials estimated that the fairgrounds’ renovation and restoration could cost an estimated $1.7 million through the end of 2023. According to statements last year by Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the facility may not become revenue positive until 2025, due to the cost of those repairs.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this year considered a new location for the county’s fairgrounds, with the possible acquisition of federal land in the Golden Valley area. The county initially set aside $2.5 million in its FY 2022-23 budget to acquire the new property, but that funding was eliminated this year due to possible rising costs and potential economic uncertainty in the next fiscal year.
Even if the acquisition of land from the BLM were approved, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said in June that it could take as long as five years for that land to be developed for use by the county.
But according to an ad hoc fairgrounds committee in July, as well as a poll of county residents on the topic, the county’s existing fairgrounds may not meet the current needs of the county, or future growth needs for Mohave County residents. This summer, 112 county residents offered survey responses on the state of the fairgrounds - with 17% in favor of the fairgrounds remaining at its present location in Kingman.
According to Mohave County officials, grant funding for capital improvement projects under the master plan could reduce the burden on county taxpayers, through programs offered by Arizona State Parks & Trails, American Rescue Plan Act funding, Community Development Block Grant funding, various art association grants and endowments, and grants for livestock productions.
Sponsorship and naming rights opportunities would also be available to private county residents or individuals who donate to the fairgrounds’ renovation and restoration.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly improve the new master plan for the Mohave County Fairgrounds at its next meeting Dec. 5, in Kingman.
