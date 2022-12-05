Fairgrounds

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are set to review an investigation of the Fairgrounds Association at its Monday meeting.

The Mohave County Fairgrounds suffered from years of disrepair until earlier this year, when the facility was brought under management by county parks officials. Now there’s a plan to get that facility back into blue ribbon condition, under a series of possible public-private partnerships.

Until last year, the facility was operated by the Mohave County Fair Association with an annual $25,000 budget for upkeep of the fairgrounds. But years of complaints by visitors and residents about the deteriorating state of the facility persisted last September, and ultimately led to a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to return the fairgrounds under county management at the beginning of 2022. Now, Mohave County Public Works officials have submitted a master plan for the facility’s restoration - at a potential cost of more than $22 million.

