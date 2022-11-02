An investigation into the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s finances is nearly closed, and the county’s governing board is now expected to hear from attorneys about the result of that investigation - and what possible action, if any, may be taken next.
It’s been almost a year since Mohave County took control over the county’s fairgrounds in Kingman, following years of complaints alluding to mismanagement of the fairgrounds’ finances and a possible failure to maintain the facilities by the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. On Monday, the county’s governing board is expected to discuss the results of an investigation into the organization’s finances.
County supervisors on Monday are expected to review the Fair Association’s lease agreement on the property, which ended in January, and discuss the Mohave County Finance Department’s findings in a review of the organization’s financial records. After that discussion, the county’s governing board is expected to direct the Mohave County Attorney’s Office on any legal action it may take in light of that review.
The Mohave County Fairgrounds Association managed the facility since 1987, in a partnership that officially ended in January. The county budgeted about $25,000 for the organization to maintain the county fairgrounds in Kingman, a facility which has long hosted not only the fair itself but motorsports, rodeo competitions, music and stage shows. The county also obtained annual grants to maintain the facility - which county officials say was already beginning to show its age as of last year.
According to statements last September by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, lighting and electrical issues plagued the facility, with bare wires, broken conductors and conduits, dilapidated buildings and myriad safety issues at the fairgrounds even before last year’s fair.
Weeks before the 2021 Mohave County Fair, the county approved $10,690 for a contractor to make urgent repairs to electrical systems at the facility. Now, total expenses for the fairgrounds’ renovation and restoration were projected to be about $1.7 million through the end of 2023.
County employees spent much of this year renovating the facility, just in time to host this year’s event - albeit at a net loss for the county. According to statements this year by Mohave County Parks Director Kristen Zimmerman, the facility may ultimately become revenue-positive for the county by 2025.
The discussion is expected to take place in an executive session of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, which will be closed to the public at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
