Fairgrounds

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are set to review an investigation of the Fairgrounds Association at its Monday meeting.

 file

An investigation into the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s finances is nearly closed, and the county’s governing board is now expected to hear from attorneys about the result of that investigation - and what possible action, if any, may be taken next.

It’s been almost a year since Mohave County took control over the county’s fairgrounds in Kingman, following years of complaints alluding to mismanagement of the fairgrounds’ finances and a possible failure to maintain the facilities by the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. On Monday, the county’s governing board is expected to discuss the results of an investigation into the organization’s finances.

