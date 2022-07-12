Mohave County officials were tasked earlier this year with finding ways to improve the county’s fairgrounds, with a needs assessment crafted by a committee of county stakeholders. But according to county records, the verdict may not be promising for the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to receive a report of that committee’s findings. According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, committee meetings last month showed that the existing fairgrounds facility does not meet the current needs of the county, nor does it meet any future growth needs for Mohave County residents.
The county took over management of the fairgrounds on Jan. 1, after 37 years of operation under the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. County officials commissioned the creation of a Fairgrounds AdHoc committee to develop a needs assessment for the facility, and the 13 participating members of that committee met June 7 and June 22 to discuss how, or if, the facility might be improved for future visitors.
Even as the committee was formed, Mohave County officials began laying plans earlier this year for a possible new location of the county’s fairgrounds in the area of Golden Valley. Officials also developed an online Needs Assessment Survey to solicit the public for more information, which received responses from 112 county residents. Of those respondents, only 17% supported keeping the county’s fairgrounds at its current location.
During the AdHoc committee’s June meetings, only one member of the committee favored the fairgrounds remaining at its current location in Kingman, according to county records.
Although the committee, and county survey respondents appeared to approve of moving the fairgrounds, Golden Valley residents were less than willing to accommodate the move. County documents show that 39 residents of Walnut Creek Estates, in the Golden Valley area, signed a petition in opposition to plans to move the fairgrounds to a location neighboring their homes.
Of possible uses for the existing fairgrounds, however, committee members proposed a quarter-mile drag strip, an oval racetrack, an infield motocross stadium, or an infield monster truck or demolition derby arena.
The committee also recommended that fairgrounds facilities include covered main arena seating to accommodate equine or livestock events. The committee agreed that the existing fairgrounds’ exposition facilities appeared to be too “dated and ugly” to facilitate future growth - and that a larger or modern facility would be needed.
According to county records, the committee recommended administrative offices that included a first aid station, incident command center and a maintenance facility.
Last month, the committee recommended a new master plan for the fairgrounds, and the development of a 5-year buildout plan.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to receive a full report on the committee’s recommendations, and recommendations from county officials at their next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.