It’s been more than 18 months since Mohave County officials took over operations at the county fairgrounds in Kingman. Now, the county is alleging breach of contract in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.
The Mohave County Fair Association operated the fairgrounds since 1987 under an annual lease with the county, with the county budgeting $25,000 per year to maintain the property. But by 2021, county officials said that complaints about the facility’s appearance, as well as possible safety hazards and incomplete bookkeeping had remained ongoing for years. In May of that year, the county’s governing board sought to bring the fairgrounds back under Mohave County’s control - A decision that became effective last January of 2022.
Investigation by county finance officials unfolded last year into the Fair Association’s handling of the fairgrounds’ revenues, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors held closed meetings with legal counsel to discuss possible action against the Fair Association. Those discussions culminated in a lawsuit filed Aug. 17 in Mohave Superior Court. Mohave County is now suing the Fair Association on accusations including breach of contract, conversion and unjust enrichment.
Lawsuit addresses longstanding concerns
Under the Fair Association’s 2020 lease, the organization collected all fees and income from the operation and use of the county’s fairgrounds, while remaining responsible for the facility’s maintenance and continued operation (with capital improvements, as deemed appropriate).
As part of the organization’s lease, the Fair Association agreed to maintain complete books, records and accounts of all operations. According to the lawsuit, those records would remain open for inspection and audit by county officials at any reasonable time.
Operation of the fairgrounds was undertaken by the Mohave County Parks Division last year. But even before the transition, county officials predicted that the fair itself would operate at a loss.
Revenue for the facility in 2022 was projected to be about $146,500, from a combination of entry fees, campground fees, alcohol sales and donations from Mohave County residents. But with buildings in disrepair and improvements needed throughout the facility, county officials estimated a net loss of almost $400,000 that year. Continued repairs and renovations at that time represented an estimated cost of as much as $1.7 million from 2022 to 2024.
According to county legal counsel Ryan Esplin, officials made repeated requests to review the Fair Association’s financial records to determine income and fees generated by fairground activities, and to identify the organization’s expenses.
Those records were only provided to county finance officials more than six months after the termination of the fair association’s lease. And although the Fair Association agreed to use all proceeds from the fairgrounds’ operation to maintain the fairgrounds, cover operational costs and provide capital projects as necessary, Esplin says the Association failed to uphold its end of the bargain.
According to Esplin, the Fair Association’s two bank accounts showed a combined $231,630 as of Dec. 31, 2021. By Aug. 31, 2022, that combined balance had been reduced to $160,421.
Although the organization did not operate the fairgrounds throughout 2022, Esplin says in the lawsuit that about $71,208 was now missing from those accounts. And according to the lawsuit, that funding was used toward items unrelated to the operation of the fairgrounds, in violation of the Fair Association’s lease over the property.
Today, the Fair Association remains in possession of net revenues collected from the fairgrounds’ operation and use from 2020 to 2021, and has refused to return those revenues to the county as of this month. In November, Mohave County demanded that the Fair Association cease the spending of those revenues. According to Esplin, the Fair Association may have continued to unlawfully spend money from the fairgrounds’ operation despite the county’s request.
Organization will be dissolved as Fair Association seeks settlement
According to the Aug. 17 lawsuit, the county is seeking damages in an amount to be proven at trial for breach of contract and conversion - The latter charge Esplin says is demonstrated by the Fair Association’s failure to surrender revenues from the fairgrounds’ operation with the termination of the organizatin’s lease.
The county is also seeking, as an alternative, damages for the Fair Association’s alleged unjust enrichment as result of the organization’s lease of the property. Esplin has also requested that the Fair Association pay Mohave County’s court costs and attorney’s fees in its lawsuit.
According to an Aug. 21 email to Esplin from from Prescott-based attorney Nancy Hargiss-Tatlock, the Fair Association faces ongoing overhead costs including storage, legal fees, accounting and insurance costs, the organization.
As of last week, Tatlock appeared to indicate that the Fair Association would be able to provide a check to the county in the amount of $85,000 as part of a possible settlement in the case. The Fair Association is also expected to receive a $20,000 Employee Retention Credit under the 2020 CAREs Act, which would also be paid to the county.
“The Association’s intent is to wrap up and dissolve,” Tatlock said in her email to Esplin. “We are working to retain an accountant to provide you a list of income and expenses.”
According to Tatlock, tax returns for 2021 and 2022 show that no Fair Association money was paid to the Association’s members, themselves. Tatlock offered to provide those tax documents to Esplin for his review.
“You have your marching orders,” Tatlock said. “But the end result will be that the Association will dissolve and its present principal will have no further involvement with the County Fair.”
Esplin is expected to present a possible settlement in the case to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman. If the county’s governing board accepts that settlement, Esplin said last week that he will make arrangements to dismiss the county’s lawsuit.
