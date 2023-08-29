Mohave County Fair

The Mohave County Fair as it appeared in 2021, under the Mohave County Fair Association.

 Courtesy photo

It’s been more than 18 months since Mohave County officials took over operations at the county fairgrounds in Kingman. Now, the county is alleging breach of contract in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The Mohave County Fair Association operated the fairgrounds since 1987 under an annual lease with the county, with the county budgeting $25,000 per year to maintain the property. But by 2021, county officials said that complaints about the facility’s appearance, as well as possible safety hazards and incomplete bookkeeping had remained ongoing for years. In May of that year, the county’s governing board sought to bring the fairgrounds back under Mohave County’s control - A decision that became effective last January of 2022.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.