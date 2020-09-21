KINGMAN — Many departments and offices of Mohave County government have their own Facebook pages, but there is no official Mohave County Facebook page, said County Manager Sam Elters on Tuesday, Sept. 8, announcing staff will be creating one to be administered by county Communications Director Roger Galloway.
But at the following board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, Buster Johnson of District 3 decided to bring the issue to the attention of the county attorney’s office and requested more information, including who will be involved in generating and posting the content, and what the county is going to post.
“Not sure what we are trying to accomplish,” he said.
He listed some Facebook pages that already operate independently, including Public Health, Roads, Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office, Parks, Superior Court, Assessor and the libraries.
“Are we getting rid of other pages and replacing them,” Johnson asked. “I think this should be a decision this board makes as anything posted on it will have a direct effect on this board.”
Mohave County is one of five Arizona counties without an official Facebook website. Ten others have Facebook and praise it as a tool.
“Every single one of them is interactive,” Galloway said.
While some filters can be established to remove abusive language and sexual content, disagreement is part of the dialogue, said Deputy Attorney Ryan Esplin, who said Facebook comments are protected by the First Amendment and should not be deleted.
The current county website provide a place where residents can make requests, for example for a permit, but the public cannot really interact with the county, which would be the role of the new platform.
Information Technology Director Nathan McDaniel did not exclude the possibility of gradually merging all county Facebook pages into this one in the future. For now, he said, “other Facebook pages are sole and separate” and not linked to one another.
“We should let them to continue to function,” he said, adding the county doesn’t want to disrupt the existing ecosystems online and leave followers stranded.
He observed that the main reason why the county didn’t have an official Facebook page was the lack of a communications director, which stopped being an issue when Galloway was hired last year.
