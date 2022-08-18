It’s long been said that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. But next month, the duty of planning those taxes for the county will fall on a new financial services director.
Director Coral Loyd is retiring after eight years in Mohave County’s employ, and Chief Deputy County Treasurer Luke Mournian is expected to take her place, after Mournian’s appointment this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Loyd has worked as the county’s chief financial services officer for the past eight years, and is now expected to retire to Texas with her husband and her family. But her impact on Mohave County’s treasury may outlast her as Mournian takes on her role.
“When I was hired, Mohave County was operating in a deficit in spite of previous budget cuts and staff reductions,” Loyd said this week. “Assessed values had decreased, incoming revenue for road maintenance had declined and a variety of state budget costs had been shifted to local governments.”
Loyd says that a combination of new budget strategies, ideas and support from Mohave County’s governing board allowed for a steady turnaround for the county’s financial projections.
“Mohave County has since been able to restore contingency reserves in many funds, make headway in addressing several unfunded liabilities and set aside funding for critical capital projects without incurring any new debt,” Loyd said. “It has been an incredibly challenging and rewarding experience to have had the opportunity to serve alongside some of the most brilliant, dedicated and talented people that represent Mohave County’s best interests.”
Mournian has served as Chief Deputy Treasurer for Mohave County since 2017, and is now expected to work alongside Loyd for the next month as he learns about budgetary items on the horizon, and prepares for his transition as the county’s new Chief Financial Services Officer.
“Luke will bring with him his accounting expertise and familiarity with the county gleaned from his experience in the treasurer’s office,” Loyd said. “Luke will be able to hit the ground running and will have an outstanding financial services team to support him through the transition.”
Mournian is expected to transition fully into his new role on Sept. 26, with a starting salary of $115,440.
“He has been with the county several years, and has demonstrated the leadership, motivation and demeanor to lead this department,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said this week.
Mournian’s appointment was approved by the Board of Supervisors by a 4-0 vote on Monday. Supervisor Hildy Angius recused herself from the vote, as Mournian is also her son-in-law.
