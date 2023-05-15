Mohave County fire districts will keep hourly pay schedule

Two homes and multiple vehicles were damaged in a fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Erwin Lane.

 News-Herald file photo

After six weeks, debate has ended in a proposed new fee schedule for Mohave County Fire Districts. And despite the specific wording of Arizona statute, those fire districts will continue to pay an hourly, or per-occurrence rate for county services.

Under state law, county fire districts are required to reimburse the county for services including organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services offered by county employees. For almost 20 years, those services have been paid for under an hourly rate - But according to Mohave County Finance Director Luke Mournian, that rate has been insufficient to reimburse the county’s expense.

