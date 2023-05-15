Mohave County fire districts will keep hourly pay schedule

After six weeks, debate has ended in a proposed new fee schedule for Mohave County Fire Districts. And despite the specific wording of Arizona statute, those fire districts will continue to pay an hourly, or per-occurrence rate for county services.
Under state law, county fire districts are required to reimburse the county for services including organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services offered by county employees. For almost 20 years, those services have been paid for under an hourly rate - But according to Mohave County Finance Director Luke Mournian, that rate has been insufficient to reimburse the county’s expense.
Last month, Mournian proposed a per-parcel fee structure, under which fire districts would pay $1.6113 to the county per year, for every parcel of land within their respective districts.
But in the country’s fifth-largest county, some of those fire districts protect far more county land than others. Under Mournian’s proposed fee structure last month, the Desert Hills Fire District would pay $6,500 in fees this year. But under that plan, the Lake Mohave Ranchos and Golden Valley Fire Districts, would pay $28,599 and $35,267 for the same services.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors rejected Mournian’s plan at its May 1 meeting. On Monday, the board voted in favor of maintaining the previous hourly rates to fire districts for those county services.
“I think we’re okay with it,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop on Monday. “We wanted to be right legally. The law says that we’ll be reimbursed for services to the fire districts, and there’s the argument that this follows the intent of the law.”
Bishop said that financially, the county may be losing money by continuing to charge the fire districts hourly rates for county services, as opposed to a per-parcel fee structure. But not all of the value in that exchange may be immediately manifest.
Fire districts of Mohave County have offered services to the county that they haven’t charged the county for, according to Bishop. The fire districts occasionally respond to emergencies beyond their own jurisdictions (including land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management), and have offered their own facilities for use in training county officials.
“I think the rural fire departments are ecstatic at this decision,” Bishop said. “(The per-parcel fee structure) could have bankrupted some of them. We came to an agreement that what we’re doing is a good thing, and we’re not being put in a position of legal difficulty.”
Services by the Mohave County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices would require hourly rates from the fire districts only if those services are unrelated to the collection of property taxes.
Under the approved fee schedule this week, fire districts could pay $84 per hour for cartography and $68 per hour for clerical services from the assessor’s office.
Fire districts would be charged for election services at a rate of $3.04 per registered voter in special elections, or $1.45 per registered voter for consolidated elections.
For financial services, the fire districts could pay $133.03 per hour, while services from the Mohave County Recorder’s office could cost $15 per recording.
Administrative or clerical services from the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office could be charged at a rate of $107 per hour.
