Mohave County’s fireworks ban is still in effect for all unincorporated areas, including Desert Hills and Donkey Acres.
The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition enacted by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on May 10, 2021, remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of the County below 4,000 ft in elevation. Most of the population of the unincorporated areas reside below the 4,000-foot level, including areas outside and around the county’s four cities.
Some of these areas have recently received a lot of rain, but many areas at these lower elevations have not. Vegetation in those areas remains very dry, and a high threat of wildfire ignitions still exists.
Sufficient precipitation has been received in areas about 4,000 ft to mitigate the dry conditions and substantially lower the wildfire threat. The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition for elevations above 4,000 feet will be lifted at 8 a.m. on July 26.
Wind and vegetation conditions in the Hualapai Mountain Park will be monitored daily to determine whether campfire use in established recreation areas will be allowed in the park.
