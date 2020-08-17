Coronavirus cases have fallen significantly since June, and according to County Health Director Denise Burley, it’s a sign that mitigation efforts taken by residents and businesses may be working.
“We’re seeing some positive trends,” Burley said Monday, at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “And having (a decline) occur three weeks in a row is a very good sign for us. The mitigation strategies people are practicing are having an impact on those overall numbers.”
According to Burley, Mohave County hospitals are starting to see less strain as fewer coronavirus patients require medical attention.
“Our number of ICU beds in use overall has gone down statewide, and has decreased as well in Mohave County,” Burley said.
On June 29, the health department recorded 75 new coronavirus cases throughout Mohave County. One day later, the number of cases peaked at 116, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. But it wasn’t just Mohave County that experienced a surge in new cases – throughout the state, thousands of new cases were reported after the Arizona Governor’s Office allowed many businesses and facilities to reopen following closures that began in late March.
On Friday, only five new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Mohave County. On Saturday, there was only one, state health officials.
Since the crisis began, 19,456 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus, with an 11% positivity rate, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
