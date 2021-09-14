Mohave County’s governing board recently approved a new 10-year master plan for county parks, but some of the parks department’s pending improvements can’t wait that long.
Now the board is expected to vote on immediate improvements at Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park, with the possible application of more than $2 million in federal coronavirus funding.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider two new proposals by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius. One request would apply about $1.86 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward renovations at Davis Camp. The funding would be used to purchase new ramadas and renovate existing ramadas. The funding would also be used to purchase new picnic tables, grills, a dock and a boat ramp at the facility. A basketball court at Davis camp would also be replaced, and bathroom facilities would be renovated if the funding is approved Monday by the board.
The second of Angius’ proposals would provide $286,000 in federal coronavirus funding toward the completion of renovations to Davis Camp’s water system. Those renovations have remained ongoing for the past several years, and are now in their fourth phase of construction. That phase will require the installation of about 1,800 feet of PVC waterline, in addition to valves and service connections.
Angius submitted both proposals to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8. Davis Camp’s water system and amenities serve as many as 28,000 people during each of the camp’s popular summer months, according to county records.
These will be the second and third proposals by Angius for use of more than $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the county within the next two years. Her first proposal, approved by the board in July, required $1 million for the renovation of an existing property to create a new post-addiction “clean living” facility in Bullhead City.
Proposals have also come from county staff members, who recognize an immediate need for renovations to some of the county’s existing facilities.
According to a request by Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, unforeseen and immediate service line replacements for at least one cabin will be necessary at Hualapai Mountain Park. The cost of those repairs will be an estimated $24,420, which would be appropriated from the Parks Contingency fund if approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote to approve or deny each of the pending proposals at its next meeting on Monday in Kingman.
