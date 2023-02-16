Fueling up

Lake Havasu City resident Tim Gordon refuels Tuesday at the ARCO gas station at the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and South Palo Verde Boulevard.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Mohave County is a big place. With more than 14,000 square miles of terrain, the county’s surface area is greater than that of Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey combined. And for the county’s motor pool, that can mean using a lot of gas.

According to the Mohave County Public Works Department, unleaded gasoline expenditures this year have been more than three times the amount budgeted by the county last year. The 2023 county budget allocated $80,000 for fuel expenses required by the county’s motor pool, but officials now say those expenses have risen to about $245,000 due to ongoing price increases.

