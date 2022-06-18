Plans to build a large residential development with about 1,000 homes on the other side of the mountains north of Lake Havasu City are now moving full steam ahead after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a rezone request for the property earlier this month.
Developer APX West is currently working out the finer details of the development called DL Ranch on roughly 180 acres of property owned by Chip Campbell, who is one of two major investors on the project. DL Ranch will be located adjacent to the existing Havasu Heights area about 10 miles north of the Havasu city limits.
“It is going to be a beautiful community with a desert contemporary feel,” said Dustin Runyon with APX West. “They are going to be beautiful homes and we are really excited about it. We are lucky because we have two investors we have been working with on this and they have both lived here for 30-plus years. Their heart is here in Havasu.”
The property was originally zoned as Residential-Agriculture, but Runyon said the minimum lot size of 1 acre in the R-A district are too large for DL Ranch to achieve its goals for pricing. So APX West requested a rezone to a single family residential district which will allow 6,000 square foot lots (60 feet by 100 feet) to be developed instead. The Board of Supervisors approved the rezone during its June 6 meeting.
Runyon said the developer’s goal is for a starting price point of about $250,000 for a lot and home at DL Ranch – with prices increasing for larger houses.
Runyon said without the rezone the project would not have been feasible, but now that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors have approved the change the developers are moving as quickly as possible to finalize plans for the development.
As of Thursday, Runyon said the developers have completed a conceptual plan that gives a rough layout for how the community will be situated amongst the washes with residential neighborhoods, open spaces, and about 36 acres of commercial property that will provide for some of the basic needs for the area’s current and future residents.
APX West is also working on a rough draft design of the overall site plan. Although that plan is still subject to changes and adjustments as the engineers work to finalize it, Runyon said the current draft shows a total of 1,019 residential lots. Runyon said APX West is expecting the engineers to have the site plan more firmed up in about 30 days.
While the engineers are working on the layout of the community, the architects are working on the blueprints for the first group of houses that will be built. Runyon said the plan is to build out DL Ranch in smaller groupings of about 100 homes each, and the project will be completed in multiple phases – likely about 10 phases in all.
Runyon said the first phase will have three different sized houses available starting with two bed, two bath homes of about 1,200 square feet, moving up to a three bed, two bath model with about 1,400 square feet, and a four bed, two and a half to three bath home of about 1,600 square feet. Runyon said each size of home will also have three different elevations – or facades – for buyers to choose from to add more visual variety to the neighborhood. Runyon said each home will also have a two car garage attached, with a possibility to offer three car garages in the future as well.
Runyon said each phase of roughly 100 homes will have its own unique feel, with architects designing new layouts and looks for each new phase of development.
“It will be almost like communities within the community,” he said. “It is going to be beautiful.”
Runyon said the idea is for the majority of homes to be purchased, and the buyer will own both the home and the 6,000 square foot lot. But he said the developers are also planning to offer a build-to-rent component as well.
“Those are for people who say they don’t want to purchase right now, but they want to in the future,” he said.
Runyon said the investors want to make sure that the development has lots of amenities in place for its future residents, although he said they are still working out exactly what types of amenities will be included. But Runyon said there will definitely be some parks throughout the development in addition to landscaping to spruce up the neighborhoods.
Water for DL Ranch
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a new water district for the development in April that will allow for the installation and operation of water and wastewater systems within the development. The new water district will be independent of the existing water district that serves the current residents of Havasu Heights.
The new water district will be governed by a board of directors, which will be elected by the homeowners every four years. The district’s first board consists of Runyon, Andrew Oxley with APX West, and Campbell.
Runyon said APX West has already drilled a well within DL Ranch that is able to pump 100-plus gallons of water per minute. He said DL Ranch happens to be on “the healthiest water table in the county.”
“We have been in contact with the Arizona Department of Water Resources and they have raised zero issues regarding the water,” Runyon said.
Although the well has been drilled, Runyon said water and wastewater infrastructure – including a water treatment plant – will still need to be constructed as the developers install other infrastructure needed for DL Ranch.
Timeline
Runyon said APX West will begin grading the property once the site plan and designs are finalized, which will hopefully be in the next two to three months. Once the grading is finished the developers will start installing all of the infrastructure including water, sewer, and electric.
After the infrastructure is installed, the developers will turn their attention to building the first group of about 100 homes. Although a lot needs to happen between now and then, Runyon said the developers hope to be able to bring the first homes to market in about 18 months.
“That’s if everything goes very well,” Runyon said.
