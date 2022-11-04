Reports of poll watching and possible voter intimidation arose throughout Maricopa and Yavapai Counties last month. But according to Mohave County GOP Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch, secure ballot boxes and election oversight make such incidents unlikely in Western Arizona.
The Arizona Secretary of State received six complaints of possible voter intimidation as of last week, prior to Tuesday’s general election. In the city of Mesa, armed suspects affiliated with Maricopa County-based Clean Elections USA wore masks and tactical gear at a 24-hour ballot drop-box. And in Yavapai County, members of the Lions of Liberty and the Oath Keepers-affiliated Yavapai County Preparedness Team allegedly engaged in a campaign of voter intimidation against the League of Women Voters.
Such instances prompted two district court cases in which witnesses alleged voter intimidation by organizations, with members at each site taking photos and videos of voters, or possibly following voters. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies as of last week were called to provide security at drop-boxes in Maricopa County.
According to Kentch, such instances of voter intimidation are less likely to occur in Mohave County.
“All of our ballot boxes are in secured locations, and we have a fantastic elections department,” Kentch said on Friday. “In other places, those ballot boxes aren’t secure. But we feel safe in that way, and we’re not hearing about any incidents like that here. We feel secure about our elections in Mohave County.”
Incidents of possible voter intimidation arose last month following accusations of fraud in the 2020 general election, that have been widely adopted by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who was in favor of an initial investigation into possible vulnerabilities in Arizona’s voting system in 2021, publicly refuted accusations of widespread voter fraud in an interview in a “60 Minutes” last month.
“We as prosecutors deal in facts and evidence,” Brnovich said during that interview. “I’m not one of the clowns who throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks. I think there are a lot of clowns out there who saw what they wanted to see … it’s like a giant grift in some ways.”
