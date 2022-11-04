Jeanne KEntch

Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch has implemented a $50 program to give property owners extra security to avoid the rare possibility that their land or home could be stolen.

 MacKenzie Dexter/ Kingman Miner

Reports of poll watching and possible voter intimidation arose throughout Maricopa and Yavapai Counties last month. But according to Mohave County GOP Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch, secure ballot boxes and election oversight make such incidents unlikely in Western Arizona.

The Arizona Secretary of State received six complaints of possible voter intimidation as of last week, prior to Tuesday’s general election. In the city of Mesa, armed suspects affiliated with Maricopa County-based Clean Elections USA wore masks and tactical gear at a 24-hour ballot drop-box. And in Yavapai County, members of the Lions of Liberty and the Oath Keepers-affiliated Yavapai County Preparedness Team allegedly engaged in a campaign of voter intimidation against the League of Women Voters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.