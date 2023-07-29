KINGMAN— While the 2024 primaries are still over a year out, hundreds of Mohave County Republicans attended the 79th Annual GOP Republican Picnic to hear candidates pitch their platforms.
Hosted by the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the annual event held in the Hualapai Mountains on Saturday, allowed federal, state and local Republican candidates get a head start on election season. The event offers Republicans a chance to get to know candidates and discuss issues they hope to address.
Candidates who spoke at the picnic were Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City), State Senate Candidate and Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius (R-Bullhead City), Mohave County
Treasurer SueAnne Mello who is running for re-election, Marianne Salem who is running for District 4 County Supervisor, Lake Havasu City Council candidate David Diaz, and Mohave County School Superintendent candidate James Barber. State Rep. John Gillette (R-District 30) and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-District 30) did not attend due to conflicting events.
Like previous years, speeches and conversations surrounded election security and how the party envisions Arizona elections in the future. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who is running for Mohave County Board of Supervisor District 3, encouraged attendees to stand by him and support his goal of making Mohave County hand count ballots. Borrelli previously contacted county boards of supervisors throughout Arizona to challenge the use of electronic voting machines as a primary means of tabulating votes in future elections.
“The elections do not belong to us elected officials, the elections belong to you, the people,” Borrelli said.
He claims that electronic voting machines are open to cybersecurity risks. His bill to ban electronic voting machines in Arizona was vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs this year. Supervisors will hear a report from the Mohave County Elections Department on if a hand count in Mohave County is feasible on Aug. 1.
“If we do not take control of our elections, this county, this state, this country is gone,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli also used the picnic as an opportunity to push attendees to become election volunteers and help with hand counts if supervisors choose to go that route.
“Are you willing to step up to volunteer and be a poll worker or poll watcher, whatever you’ve got to do for an election? Step up and count ballots. Are you willing to do that?” Borrelli asked. He was met with cheers and applause.
Failed Arizona Secretary of State Candidate and current State Senate candidate for District 1 Mark Finchem said he moved from District 11 to Prescott to run for the Legislature again. He said he wants to address “phantom voters.”
“The problem is government, the problem is the great state of Maricopa, and that’s why I decided to move out of Maricopa County.” Finchem said.
He said Mohave County voters, who are not in his district, can support by donating to the Election Fairness Institute, which he said needs to raise $500,000. The only information on the website is a “donate” button.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are going to clean the voter rolls before the election instead of waiting until after the election,” Finchem said.
Other candidates said they also want to work on cleaning up voter rolls, address the county budget deficit and support small businesses throughout Mohave County and its cities.
BOS District 4 candidate Logan Marsh said he wants to “cut the fat” in county government and avoid raising taxes as a way to address the county’s projected $18.5 million county deficit next fiscal year. He also wants to promote the growth of small businesses and reign in on regulations.
“We need to be fiscally conservative, we need to focus on working on the Mohave County deficit,” Marsh said. “I want to promote lower taxes and reduce regulation of small businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.