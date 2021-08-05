There will be quite a few Republicans in Kingman this Saturday.
The Mohave County Republican Central Committee is holding their 77th annual Republican Picnic at Hualapai Mountain Park featuring such elected officials as Congressman Paul Gosar, State Senator Sonny Borelli and State Representative Leo Biasiucci.
There will also be a myriad of Republican candidates for the 2022 election in attendance such as Mark Brnovich, Kimberly Yee, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, Mark Finchem, Kari Lake, Jim Lamon and many more.
According to the Central Committee chairwoman Jeanne Kentch tickets for the picnic are already sold out, which is a little unusual for a picnic in a non-election year.
“It has really been an amazing turnout,” Kentch said. “I am really excited. I don’t think I remember a picnic being so busy…I’m sure that the political climate right now and the rural people are saying we got to do something about this.”
