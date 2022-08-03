This past Tuesday was Election Day, but for the Mohave County Republican Central Committee the real work in this election cycle is just getting started.
Seated in a small conference room at the county Republicans Headquarters on McCulloch Boulevard Tuesday morning, MCRCC Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch and district 3 director LaJuana Gillette had been up since dawn.
Surrounded by stacked campaign materials, cardboard cutouts of past GOP presidents and volunteers buzzing about, Kentch and Gillette had spent the morning fielding calls from voters looking for information or reporting their concerns in addition to stopping by polling sites to make sure everything was running smoothly.
Between the calls and the walk-ins both Kentch and Gillette took a quick donut break to discuss what the road to the November elections will look like for Mohave County Republicans and the work needed to win at the polls.
First things first, Kentch says whichever candidate is selected as the republican nominee for their race will have the full support of the MCRCC.
Primaries are difficult, Kentch says, because ultimately people have their favorites which they rank against everyone else. This primary cycle in particular has Arizona republicans falling into different passionate camps for both the gubernatorial and U.S Senate races.
But to be successful in the general election this November, Kentch says local Republicans need to be united in their support.
“We have to throw away any divineness and we have to work together,” Kentch said. “…You can’t win anything if you’re not united.”
For this November’s election, MCRCC is using a “boots on the ground” strategy, Kentch says, and the driving force of that strategy are the precinct committeemen.
“Our P.Cs are the most important people we have,” Gillette said.
Precinct committeemen, or P.Cs, are elected positions within the Republican or Democrat parties that are in charge of organizing for the small jurisdiction they represent.
“They help knock on doors, make phone calls—whatever we need,” Kentch said.
With the assistance of Campaign Sidekick, a voter contact program used by multiple Republican campaigns across the nation, the plan is to have as many P.Cs as possible talking with voters in their neighborhood, Kentch says, convincing them to get to the polls and vote Republican.
“My plan is to fill every one of (the P.C positions) because when you look at the numbers, the more precinct committeemen you have the more likely you are to win,” Kentch said.
Due to there often being more P.C positions than filed candidates, P.Cs are appointed by the county board of supervisors after gathering 10 signatures and remaining P.C vaccines are filled by the party chair.
According to Kentch there are 625 P.C positions in Mohave County, with 164 already filled. With the new two year P.C term starting on Oct. 1, Kentch says she plans on filling the 461 remaining vaccines, something that has never been done before.
The passion from local Republicans to get involved is there, Kentch says.
“I guess maybe it just takes (voters) getting angry to finally say enough,” Kentch said. “I think you’ll find most of the people who are involved in the Republican Party—that is why they are involved.”
Ending on that note, the donut break was over and it was back to the hustle and bustle of the 2022 election cycle for Kentch and Gillette.
