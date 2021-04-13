After federal health agencies and the State Health Department recommended a pause in its administration, Mohave County announced it is suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine.
In a joint statement released on Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their recommendation after six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot occurred in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the CDC as of April 12 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across America. In Arizona 226,300 doses of the vaccine have been allocated to counties with 6,700 of those doses going to Mohave county.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says that Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been allocated by the county to multiple vaccine providers including Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Most recently in Lake Havasu City the Health Department held a walk-in event where 250 people received the vaccine.
Burley says that those who have already received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should monitor for symptoms for three weeks after receiving the shot.
“People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider,” Burley said.
On his account Twitter Raymond Embry IV, the CEO of TestNOW by Embry Health, confirmed that appointments were canceled today in Mohave County and that they were rescheduled for Moderna.
Burley is also encouraging county residents to reschedule canceled appointments for the Moderna vaccine.
“There is currently an abundance of Moderna vaccine in Mohave County and no shortage of appointments available to receive this vaccine,” Burley said. “The CDC, ADHS, and MCDPH all recommend taking the first available vaccine.”
In the Arizona Department of Health Services recommendation, Director Dr. Cara Christ said that the ADHS was also acting out of an abundance of caution but still encouraged people to get a vaccine.
“The covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective and is one of the best tools we have to reduce the spread of the disease in Arizona. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated against covid-19,” Christ said.
In all six reported cases of blood clotting cases the individuals were women age 18-48 and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after receiving their shot.
The FDA and CDC say their recommendation comes out of an “abundance of caution” and that it is important to raise awareness in the health care community the treatment required for this unique type of blood clot.
“Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered,” the statement attributed to Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
The CDC will hold an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting today to further review the six cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.