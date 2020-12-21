Mohave County reported a record number of covid-19 cases last week for the fifth week in a row.
Last week’s total of 1,281 covid cases eclipsed the previous week’s record by more than 100, and marks the third week in a row with more than 1,000 cases reported in Mohave County. Weekly totals have been rising steadily since early October and a total of 4,758 cases have been reported since Nov. 15. That accounts for a little more than 48% of the 9,901 cases in Mohave County since the start of the pandemic last fall.
The county reported 620 new confirmed covid cases between noon on Friday and Monday afternoon, and three more deaths. That brings the local covid death toll to 278.
One of the deaths was a 70-79 year old in Lake Havasu City. The other two deaths occured in Kingman.
Lake Havasu City accounted for 165 of the 620 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Havasu since the start of the pandemic to a county-high 2,716. Bullhead City is close behind with 2,705 total cases after 268 new cases were reported in Bullhead on Monday. There were also 170 new cases in Kingman bringing its pandemic total to 2,287.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the current spike in cases is affecting the general population much more heavily than the first wave over the summer, which hit long term care facilities and nursing homes particularly hard.
“The majority of cases and deaths in this current spike are not from long term care facilities,” Burley said. “So the deaths that you are seeing are not from people who are in long term care facilities, as a general rule. These are people who are living out in our community day-to-day.”
The average age of covid patients in Mohave County is currently 47.5 years old, while the average age of covid deaths is 75.8.
So far 6,385 of the 9,901 covid patients in Mohave County have recovered from the virus.
Although covid cases continue to climb, Burley said test results in Mohave County are being returned much more quickly - in an average of 2.3 days.
“That is a definite improvement from a few weeks ago when those test times were four and five days again, similar to the summer.”
