Mohave County has the worst vaccination percentage of any county in Arizona and while some local leaders are being careful not to trample on individual freedoms there are some residents who say they wish more was being done.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Monday, 38.9 percent of Mohave County’s 212,181 residents are fully vaccinated. This percentage is far below the 57.4 percent of Arizonians who are fully vaccinated and below the most vaccinated county, Apache, with 84.8 percent of the population vaccinated.
Lake Havasu City couple John and Roxanne Buonauro, local artists who are both vaccinated, said they are concerned about living in the county with the worst vaccination rate in the state. Buonauro says he is perplexed by the hesitancy people have to get the vaccine.
“Just having (the vaccine) available is huge. mRNA what miracle of science, what a miracle to mankind,” John said. “For people just to disregard it…I don’t understand.”
Before the pandemic Roxanne said that the two would got out frequently to shows and other events. Now the couple plans to bring a portable UV light air purifier on their next vacation in 2022.
Both Roxanne and John said they would like to see the government take more action to get citizens vaccinated.
“Hell yes, I want the whole state to get on it” John said. “What’s with the governor? Playing politics instead of looking after citizens.”
However it doesn’t look like Mohave County will be granting the Buonauros wish. At their Sept. 7 meeting the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the Health Care Freedom resolution, a mostly symbolic gesture, which says no one should be required to get the covid vaccination.
“You see people wearing masks in the stores. It’s a minority of people, but I think basically they are adults, so they can make their own decision. They don’t need Big Brother telling them what to do,” Supervisor Ron Gould said at the meeting.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says that while a lot of Mohave County residents are hesitant to get the shot because of how new the vaccine is, another big reason for the hesitancy is political.
“Additionally, Mohave County is a politically conservative county with much of the population that believes strongly in individual freedom with no government involvement in the personal lives of its citizens; therefore, if there is the perception that the government is attempting to coerce people into getting a vaccine, there will be resistance,” Burly said.
Currently the CDC says that Mohave County is at a high transmission rate and masks should be worn in public indoor areas. Burley says this current wave of covid has the second highest number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
With rising covid cases in La Paz County, the Colorado River Indian Tribes have reinstated the safer at home order, which includes precautions like masks, until Oct. 31
According to Havasu Regional Medical Center Director of Communication Corey Santoriello, HRMC currently has fewer than 19 covid patients with six being in ICU care. According to a YouTube video updated to the Kingman Regional Medical Center on Sept. 14, KRMC has 44 covid patients with eight in the ICU.
According to the Mohave County Public Health Department, 186 new cases of covid have been reported since Friday at noon and no new deaths have been reported.
I love you sheeple, hilarious! My vaccinated wife received Covid-19, while quarantined gave it to my kids then myself a week later! It was equivalent to a 2 day cold! My oldest child literally showed no signs but tested positive! After receiving natural immunity, “Why in TF!” Do I need the vaccine when studies are showing that those with natural immunity are 4 times likely to provide more protection fighting variants than those vaccinated! Not to mention in my situation the only person vaccinated in my household spread the virus! 2 fingers sticking strait up to all of you!!
[thumbup]
It's odd how each time you tell this story it changes. The one thing about the truth, it NEVER changes.
elarsen has come up with the best solution possible! Brilliant.
Havasu continues to show it’s ignorance. Traitor trump said Covid was a Hoax.
Breaking news: Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota just tweeted that if we simply run over a chipmunk while riding a motorcycle we don't need the vaccine! Some people are sayin’ there’s now a shortage of chipmunks in the Sturgis area.
The Smartest People in the State!
icky - And amongst the deadest. But that's okay, they will not be missed.
MUF FREEEDUMBSSSS!!!!
COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000.
Lil Bob You're Delusional!
Icky – No, I am not “delusional,” however you are one of the massively uneducated Mohave County is so proud of. Now for the facts – “It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with Spanish Flu virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with more than 675,000 occurring in the United States. Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20–40-year age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.
Deaths from COVID in the United States as of today (09/21/21) - Total cases 42.3M;
Deaths 677K
If you're just counting bodies (and you believe the count) you're correct. In 1918 the U.S. population was 104,000,000, today our population is 332,000,000. So 675,000 represents a much greater proportion of the population in 1918. To match the Spanish Flu kill rate in the U.S., we would have to suffer 2.1 million deaths.
x - So in your world the deaths of 675,000 people is no "big deal" because it's not as great a proportion of our population. I gotta admit you deniers are one weird bunch! When it comes to dead people percentages don't mean squat to their family and friends.
Of course we do!! Half of these people main line Fox News like it’s life itself!!
I have a simple solution to the problem: make it mandatory for proof of a Covid injection to receive a voting registration card. That will either be a strong incentive to get a shot, or turn Mohave County into a "blue state" very quickly.
Let's start the healing process!
Taliban Trump followers are not the smartest. Funny when they get Covid all tears and go fund me pages.
Just remember who cut all the regulation's so you sheep could feel safe! LMAO!
icky - Just remember who lied to the American people allowing this pandemic to run rampant across our nation killing (so far) over 677,000 American men, women and children. In case you forgot-
“When we get into April (2020), in the warmer weather—that has a very negative effect on that, and that type of a virus.”
“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle—it will disappear.”
“If the economic shutdown continues, deaths by suicide definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about for COVID-19 deaths.”
“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere, and cases are coming way down.”
“The pandemic is fading away. It’s going to fade away.”
Thursday, July 2, 2020 “The pandemic is getting under control.”
Saturday, July 4, 2020 “99% of COVID-19 cases are totally harmless.”
Monday, July 6, 2020 “We now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World.”
“Children are virtually immune to COVID-19”.
Thursday, August 27, 2020 – “The U.S. has among the lowest case-fatality rates of any major country anywhere in the world.”
“America is rounding the corner and rounding the final turn of the pandemic.”
“The media is overblowing fears about the virus ahead of Election Day.”
"What happens is, you get better after being sick with COVID-19. That's what happens: You get better.”
“You get better and then you’re immune.”.
Lil rovR. Stay up on all those Boosters..
Anyone surprised? With the number of fools who still believe The Big Lie and continue to support a twice-impeached, lying, crook what can you expect? I'll bet sales of ivermectin are through the roof here.
Don't forget the Clorox chewables and the UV injections crowd! Same group.
