Mohave County residents turned out in droves to polling stations Tuesday night, following almost 100 million Americans who voted early for the 2020 General Election.
Out of an estimated 135,000 active voters, Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said about 103,000 cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Total voter turnout appeared to be about 58.19% countywide as of Tuesday evening.
In Lake Havasu City’s northern precinct, voter turnout appeared to be about 60.81%, with 6,458 registered voters casting their ballots Tuesday. In the city’s southern precinct, voter turnout was about 59.33%, with 16,981 ballots cast.
According to Blair, county elections officials were still counting early, provisional and mail-in ballots, the results of which would be known as soon as 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“Things went really well,” said Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert. “My poll workers were doing what they are supposed to be doing. There was no trouble at the polls, no riots, there were no demonstrations or any of that kind of stuff.”
According to Tempert, political observers from both the Democratic and Republic parties were present at Mohave County polling stations this week, in greater numbers than in previous elections.
“They finally banded together and put a force out there, which they haven’t done in the past,” Tempert said. “It was really good to have them around because they really check things out and see that the process is working.”
Donald Trump held a lead in Mohave County over challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden, with 56,226 of voters favoring Trump as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. Biden received 20,974 votes, while Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen received 898 votes in Mohave County.
Ahtough she was behind in the statewide race as of Tuesday evening, U.S. Senator Martha McSally appeared to win 70 percent of the vote in Mohave County, with 53,995 ballots cast in her favor. Democratic challenger Mark Kelly received only 29% of Mohave County votes.
According to preliminary county election results, Paul Gosar appeared to win his reelection bid for the U.S. Congress, where he will represent Arizona’s Fourth District for a fifth term. According to those results, Gosar won 73% of the vote in Mohave County over Democratic challenger Delina DiSanto.
In the Arizona Senate, District 5 Sen. Sonny Borrelli ran unopposed. Borrelli earned 97% of the vote, against 1,398 ballots cast in favor of write-in candidates.
Arizona state legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biaciucci also ran unopposed in this election and retained their seats, opposed by only 974 votes in favor of write-in candidates.
(1) comment
It's a good thing that there are smarter voters in the other counties... Goodbye Martha and hello Mark Kelly! Arizona turned blue, thank you president tRUMP!
