Mohave County is one of 13 Arizona counties with a brand new voter registration system in place as the state gears up for the 2020 elections.
Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said the new system, called the Arizona Voter Information Database, provides improved efficiency and security compared to the previous voter registration system, known as VRAZ-II, that was implemented about nine years ago. AVID was developed by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. Every county in the state is making the change to AVID except for Maricopa County and Yuma County which both have their own voter registration systems.
“We just had an outdated system that we were using,” Blair said. “So there are a lot of features in this system that simplifies some things. For some of the reports that we ran it was very cumbersome, and this has just streamlined it quite a bit. Before it was a drop down menu and you had to make a lot of selections. Now it is really just, ‘Here is your report.’”
In addition to simplifying the process to generate reports, Blair said AVID allows the recorder to map out all of the addresses of registered voters. Under the old system, an address was accepted if the number fell between two specific addresses. But by actually mapping out the addresses the recorder is able to ensure that the address is real and accurate, Blair said.
“If we can’t locate the address we are sending them a letter,” she said.
The secretary of state has also beefed up security for the system.
“AVID is hosted in the Azure Government Cloud, which provides state of the art security and protection, and additional layers of protection for AVID include continuous monitoring, security assessments, and intrusion management,” said Secretary of State public information officer Sophia Solis in an email.
AVID will be put to use in its first live election on March 17 during the Presidential Preference Election for the Democratic Party, but Blair stressed the system is nonpartisan. Republicans and Independents will be making use of the system during the primary election on Aug. 4 and again during the Nov. 5 general election.
“If the voters happen to notice any type of discrepancy, we would appreciate them calling us,” Blair said. “We are here to help them.”
The Mohave County voter registration phone number is 928-753-0767.
The new voter registration system also includes a brand new website: my.arizona.vote. The website allows citizens to look up their registration information to make sure everything is correct and current. They can also look up polling locations, submit a public records request, or submit a petition request on the new website.
Voters who have already submitted an early ballot or provisional ballot will also be able to check on the status of their ballot at my.arizona.vote.
“If it was rejected – that is very unusual – but they may want to give us a call,” Blair said.
