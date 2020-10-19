A few years ago, it was decided that Transwestern Pipeline was paying too much in property taxes on its Arizona land. Now, Mohave County has to pay back the difference.
The 2,500 miles of natural gas pipeline is owned and operated by Transwestern Pipeline Company, Inc. and stretches from California to Texas, Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin said. In Arizona, the pipeline crosses Apache, Coconino, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, and Yavapai Counties.
The company’s property is valued by the Arizona Department of Revenue. The counties then tax the property based upon the determined value. When the county treasurers receive these taxes, they distribute them to the various taxing districts where the Transwestern property is located, such as school districts and fire districts, Esplin explained.
In 2016 and 2017, Transwestern appealed the DOR’s valuation of its property in Arizona, arguing that it was overvalued – and they won. Now, the affected counties must refund the overpayment of taxes to Transwestern.
“Because Transwestern won its appeal, it had a domino effect upon the value of its property for tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, and now 2021,” he said. “It lowered the value of its property for these years, which means they overpaid taxes for these years, too. This, in turn, creates additional refund amounts.”
Pipeline property value lawsuits are common across the country and have been a trend in the industry for a decade, Mohave Community College CFO Sonni Marbury said during a recent board meeting.
The college is responsible for a portion of the county’s refund – $644,795.59, to be exact. Due to interest rates, the college plans on paying their total to the county outright, funded by contingency lines in their 2020-2021 budget, rather than accepting any sort of payment plan.
Other taxing districts affected include school districts, fire districts, TV District and Flood Control District, Esplin said.
The refunds could have an effect on county residents, but it varies by district, Esplin said.
“Some districts are not greatly impacted by the refunds,” he said. “Their refund amounts are relatively low, and they will be able to refund the amounts without too much difficulty. Some districts have been aware of the ongoing litigation and prepared accordingly. Other districts will have to pay a substantial amount of taxes in proportion to the amount of tax revenue they receive.”
For tax payers in those districts with hefty refunds ahead, their respective district board members will have to figure out ways to provide services with less tax revenue and less money in their respective banks, Esplin said.
“It could be a real pinch for these districts,” he added. “This will be a negative hit to some of our taxing districts, and it leaves them vulnerable to future problems if there are downturns in the economy.”
The settlement agreement was approved unanimously by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during their Monday meeting.
