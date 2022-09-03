Of all the notifications that buzz on our phones throughout a day, few have the ability to be as anxiety-inducing as one from your child’s school reading “Police Investigation.”
That was a panic many parents in Mohave County experienced recently.
This past week law enforcement officials investigated threats made to schools in Lake Havasu City and a direct threat to Kingman High School. Havasu police eventually determined the threat in Lake Havasu City was unfounded but Mohave County Sheriff’s office found some credibility to the threats made to Kingman High School.
According to a release from MCSO, on Thursday sheriff’s deputies arrested two juveniles, charging them with making a terrorist threat, a class 3 felony. Police made the arrests after conducting interviews with several students and discovering the two offenders had compiled a list with 14 peers’ names, who they had discussed harming in a shooting, the report says.
“Although the manner was not specific, the intent was,” The release reads.
According to the release, the two students, 14- and 15-year-old girls, were having relationship issues and had also faced bullying from other students.
In a year where there’s already been 28 reported school shootings in the country, including a March incident in Kingman where a student accidentally injured another student on the bus with a gun — it’s understandable that parents would fear the worst when receiving one of those notifications.
But it is important to remember in this age of mass gun violence police departments take any potential threat as serious—no matter how big or small. Below is information from both the Lake Havasu City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office about how its officers handle threats made to schools.
LHCPD
According to Sgt. Tyler Tribolet with the Lake Havasu City Police, the department does not receive school threats often but when they do Tribolet says LHCPD responds with “every necessary measure...to ensure the safety of our students, teachers, and the community.”
According to Tribolet, the schools associated with any threats are advised as soon as possible.
“While the advisements are being made, an investigation is conducted into the allegations,” Tribolet said. “If there is probable cause to make an arrest, the person making the threats is arrested.”
According to Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone every situation is unique and the school district will collaborate with the police to determine what next steps to take.
“We address the safety concern first with any necessary lockdown, securing the building, or (following) evacuation procedures, and then provide parent notification as soon as we are able,” Stone says.
As difficult as it can both Tribolet and Stone say parents should follow the information the school and police release about the situation.
“We know that these situations create anxiety in our community,” Stone said. “We notify parents as quickly as we can, and we ask that families be patient as we work through each situation to ensure that we get to the fastest resolution.”
“Those directives are essential to follow to limit confusion while the investigation or incident is being resolved,” Tribolet said. “We encourage all community members to follow the Lake Havasu City Government’s social media pages to receive public announcements in a timely manner.”
MCSO
According to Anita Mortensen, Public Information Specialist for MCSO, the department does not have a total number for how many school threats have been reported this year but sheriff’s deputies take every threat seriously.
“Any time we are made aware of a threat to a school, no matter the source, we consider them all as being legitimate and investigate them to the fullest,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen says that violators can be charged according to the Arizona Revised Statutes and previous incidents resulted in citations cited for interference with or disruption of an educational institution.
MCSO wants parents in the community to know, Mortensen says, that the department’s objective in these situations is to ensure the safety of their children’s school.”
“If any crime was committed, those committing the crime will be charged accordingly,” Mortensen said. “We will put out information of the investigation as quickly and often as possible so they are informed. If they hear anything that they feel is a threat, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office so we can investigate the threat.”
