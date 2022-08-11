The Mohave County Health Department is seeking to renew a grant program with the Western Arizona Council of Governments for its senior nutrition program - but with a substantial cut to offered funding.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to vote on whether to approve a $727,425 grant from WACOG’s Area Agency on Aging, to fund county senior programs. According to county records,however, the contract will be reduced by $341,109 this year, due to the elimination of supplemental coronavirus relief funding that was provided during the pandemic to increase meals available to Mohave County seniors.

