The Mohave County Health Department is seeking to renew a grant program with the Western Arizona Council of Governments for its senior nutrition program - but with a substantial cut to offered funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to vote on whether to approve a $727,425 grant from WACOG’s Area Agency on Aging, to fund county senior programs. According to county records,however, the contract will be reduced by $341,109 this year, due to the elimination of supplemental coronavirus relief funding that was provided during the pandemic to increase meals available to Mohave County seniors.
The county’s senior programs are collectively funded by the Western Arizona Council of Governments, the Mohave County General Fund, the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System and community donations.
Under the contract, county officials would be required to submit monthly reports on how funding is being used, and the number of Mohave County residents who receive senior nutrition program services. The county will also be required to submit weekly new client registration forms for WACOG-funded congregate meal programs. The county is also expected to match at least 10% of WACOG expenses for congregate meals and home-delivered meals.
But despite cuts to WACOG grants this year, Mohave County’s Senior Nutrition Program is expected to maintain a budget of $595,000 next year, with almost $40,000 more than in 2022.
The program is expected to continue to provide congregate meals at Mohave County senior facilities in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. Food will be delivered to homebound clients through the “Meals on Wheels” program in Kingman, Havasu, Golden Shores, Golden Valley and Mohave Valley.
The county is scheduled to vote on whether to extend its grant agreement with WACOG, with reduced funding, at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting Monday in Kingman.
