A new epidemiologist will be joining the team at the Mohave County Department of Public Health to help with the virus-induced workload, and hiring for another position is being considered for temporary help.
Currently, there are approximately 10 people working on contact tracing for the Mohave County Department of Public Health, said Director Denise Burley at a press conference Thursday.
Contact tracing involves investigating any confirmed coronavirus case, reaching out to any individuals that were in close contact for more than 10 minutes with the positive patient and monitoring all contacts for symptoms. Staff also stay in contact with the positive cases and their close contacts in case anyone has concerns or questions.
The epidemiologist was brought on by the county to assist with case investigations, data management and contact tracing, as well as training staff in contact tracing, Burley said.
“We have another person who we are considering hiring on a temporary basis to assist us with, again, investigations and contact tracing because that takes up a fair amount of time,” she said Thursday.
