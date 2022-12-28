Mohave County and its municipalities have received more than $850,000 in opioid settlement funding through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office - and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With settlement payments expected over the next 18 years, however, the county health department is now seeking ways to use that money.
Health Director Chad Kingsley is expected to address the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week, with the hope of finding direction for how that funding will be spent, and where the county’s focus may lie in furthering efforts by the department against substance abuse in Mohave County and its municipalities.
Major opioid manufacturers including AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson Medical Supply and McKinsey & Co. agreed last year to settlement payments to communities throughout the U.S. in reference to those companies’ alleged role in the opioid prescription epidemic. Mohave County has received two payments from that settlement thus far through grants awarded under the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. As part of the state’s One Arizona Program, that funding may only be used for the purpose of combatting or prosecuting substance abuse in local communities.
Now Kingsley is seeking approved uses for that funding from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Those uses may include the treatment of opioid use disorder, support for patients in treatment and recovery, or connecting victims of substance abuse disorders to outpatient services. The funding may also be used to address the needs of patients engaged in the criminal justice system, or mothers of children who are born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Also listed among approved purposes for that funding may be to prevent the misuse of opioid medication, aiding first responders, and providing opioid abuse training and research for Mohave County officials.
Mohave County has received $533,975 of that funding, while Lake Havasu City has been awarded $118,480 as of this week. Bullhead City has received $111,903, while Kingman has been awarded $84,653. As of this week, Colorado City has been awarded $5,210 of that funding.
County residents were among those most strongly impacted in Arizona by the opioid epidemic. At the height of the crisis, in 2016, state officials reported that Mohave County residents maintained the highest prescription-to-resident ratio in Arizona, with 127.5 opioid prescriptions issued per 100 Mohave County residents.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss possible uses and direction for opioid settlement funding at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
