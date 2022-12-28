health director

Dr. Chad Kingsley talks with outgoing Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

 Courtesy of Mohave County

Mohave County and its municipalities have received more than $850,000 in opioid settlement funding through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office - and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With settlement payments expected over the next 18 years, however, the county health department is now seeking ways to use that money.

Health Director Chad Kingsley is expected to address the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week, with the hope of finding direction for how that funding will be spent, and where the county’s focus may lie in furthering efforts by the department against substance abuse in Mohave County and its municipalities.

