Medical marijuana tax revenue will be used to fund mental health services in Mohave County, after a measure to accept that funding was approved this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s governing board voted Monday to accept $73,000 in grant funding for the Mohave County Health Department, which will be used to supplement mental health programs in Northwestern Arizona. The money will come from a state fund established under Senate Bill 1847, which was passed last year. Under the legislation, tax revenues associated with the sale of medical marijuana are made available to Arizona counties to bolster mental health services throughout the state.
The receipt of that funding, however, didn’t go unchallenged.
“I did some research, and spoke to (Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley),” said County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City. “I spoke to some of the involved entities that have a stake in mental health, and they all have good ideas about what is needed … but we have all of these committees and consortiums that meet, and no measure of what the outcomes are.”
Angius raised similar questions earlier this month, when the item was first proposed to the county’s governing board. Discussion on the issue was tabled until Monday. At that meeting, Angius indicated that more information was needed to determine how such funding was spent, and how that funding benefited recipients.
“I think we are so inundated with money coming in by grants,” Angius said. “It’s well-intentioned, but there’s so much duplication of services … (officials) see invitations to these meetings and think, ‘Oh, another one’.”
According to Burley, the funding will be the first of two installments, alongside a stream of funding to come from medical marijuana tax revenues in the future. A consortium of agencies throughout Mohave County have been involved in recent possible discussions as to how such funding will be used.
“We’re a (mental health) provider-shortage area, and that’s not going to change overnight,” Burley said. “We have to look at this funding as a prevention tool, because we don’t have the providers here to provide the treatment aspect of mental health.”
Angius, however, appeared confident that situation would change in the near future.
“In the next few years there will be more providers, I can promise you that,” Angius said. “For now, we are the stewards of this money. We have a say in where this money goes, and that it’s used in the best way it can be used … I just hope when you meet with (mental health representatives) you let them tell you what they need.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the health department’s receipt of $73,000 in state grant funding for the program by a unanimous vote.
