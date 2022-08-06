Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said farewell after four years of service this week, and her replacement is expected to oversee the county’s future public health efforts starting Monday.
Burley announced her resignation in May, and Nevada physician Chad Kingsley was appointed as her successor in June from among four prospective candidates. Kingsley served as a regional trauma coordinator for the Sourthern Nevada Health District since 2018, and served as director of disease containment for the district’s coronavirus task force in 2020.
“As Public Health Director, I plan to establish relationships with Mohave County’s amazing public health staff, community stakeholders and decision makers,” Kingsley said on Friday. “Open communication and community participation are fundamental to our county’s well-being.
Kingsley said he looks forward to reinforcing connections between the health department and county residents under his oversight. And since his arrival in Mohave County - with a final week of guidance from Burley in his new position - he says county officials have supported the transition.
“Public health and county staff have made the transition a warm and welcoming process, while the residents of Mohave County communities have offered words of support and kindness as we visited them.”
Under Kingsley’s contract, he will earn a $114,000 salary, with as much as $9,500 of his moving expenses paid by the county.
Burley did say what she plans to do next, but said that she is excited to move on from her former position among friends, family and her community.
