health director

Dr. Chad Kingsley talks with outgoing Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

 Courtesy of Mohave County

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said farewell after four years of service this week, and her replacement is expected to oversee the county’s future public health efforts starting Monday.

Burley announced her resignation in May, and Nevada physician Chad Kingsley was appointed as her successor in June from among four prospective candidates. Kingsley served as a regional trauma coordinator for the Sourthern Nevada Health District since 2018, and served as director of disease containment for the district’s coronavirus task force in 2020.

