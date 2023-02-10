Mohave County’s Television Improvement District could expand further into Lake Havasu City than ever before, with plans to upgrade and modernize equipment used at the county’s existing antenna broadcast tower on Goat Hill, north of Havasu.
The TV district was created in 1983, and includes as many as 24 repeater towers positioned throughout Arizona’s second-largest county. The district’s intended purpose was to provide low-cost antenna television transmission to rural communities in Mohave County’s mountainous regions who may not otherwise be able to receive such service - And today, it remains the only district of its kind in the U.S.
But for 40 years, that service has long been unavailable to residents in central and southern Havasu, despite taxes paid by those residents for the district. The county explored possible expansion of the district for Havasu taxpayers, but was rebuffed by an FCC moratorium on additional repeater towers nationwide. Instead, county officials now say that service may still be provided with newer, more modern equipment on Goat Hill. Those improvements are expected to be provided through $200,000 set aside by county officials to address the service gap in Havasu last year.
Mohave County Administrative Services Director Barbara Spoonhour reported on efforts to be made this year at the facility north of Havasu.
“We had a plan to build a new facility, but the FCC is no longer allowing new facilities to be built,” Spoonhour said on Monday. “This was a minor roadblock for us, but we explored and determined that if we replace our existing antennas, and purchase stronger transmitters for the Goat Hill location, it will boost the signal and be somewhat comparative to actually building a new facility in that area.”
Contractors from Kingman-based WECOM Communications and Florida-based duTreil, Lundin & Rackley tested that equipment at the Goat Hill facility during the week of Jan. 6. That testing showed increased antenna reception for residents in the southern portion of Havasu.
But according to Spoonhour, even those improvements may still have limits for South Havasu residents.
“Those areas may require just a slightly higher antenna of maybe 20 feet or so,” Spoonhour said. “And residents may need to use an amplifier to get a consistent signal. But this is much better than not having signal, or super-spotty signal in those areas.”
And Spoonhour says that only a dedicated antenna tower would do - Residents who relied on inside antennas, or “bunny-ear” antennas would still receive no reception from the county’s TV Improvement District.
According to Spoonhour, county officials are expected to submit a permit application to the FCC this month, with the goal of purchasing and installing the new equipment by the end of June.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action on Spoonhour’s report at the board’s Monday meeting.
