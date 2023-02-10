TV repeater tower

A television repeater tower stands on Goat Hill, north of Desert Hills. For decades, that tower has been the sole source of Mohave County Television Improvement District services in Lake Havasu City.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Mohave County’s Television Improvement District could expand further into Lake Havasu City than ever before, with plans to upgrade and modernize equipment used at the county’s existing antenna broadcast tower on Goat Hill, north of Havasu.

The TV district was created in 1983, and includes as many as 24 repeater towers positioned throughout Arizona’s second-largest county. The district’s intended purpose was to provide low-cost antenna television transmission to rural communities in Mohave County’s mountainous regions who may not otherwise be able to receive such service - And today, it remains the only district of its kind in the U.S.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.