The Mohave County Health Department officially added six new case investigators to keep up with the rising number of coronavirus infections in the county and a couple more may be on the way soon.
During the Board of Supervisors special session on Monday, Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer informed the board that the six recently hired case investigators started on Monday with new employee orientation and training. Training is expected to continue through Wednesday, and the new employees will start contacting positive covid-19 patients and their close contacts starting on Thursday.
“They have the potential of reaching 10 individuals per day depending on how many we reach, how many we have good contact information for, and how many voice mails and follow up calls have to be done,” Palmer said of each case investigator.
Public Health Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine said that there is still a lag of about 7 to 11 days between taking a covid-19 test and getting the results. She said local physicians and facilities have been punctual about reporting those positive cases once returned, but the Public Health Department has fallen a little bit behind in its investigations.
“A big part of the lag is probably the sheer volume of test results that we are receiving,” Valentine said. “We are trying to do the best that we can to follow up as soon as we can. But unfortunately we have just become overwhelmed with positive tests. So there is a lag with us following up. Not necessarily just because the provider hasn’t gotten the test results back, that is part of it, but it is also because of the volume and us trying to keep up.”
Palmer said adding six new employees to the 10 case investigators currently on staff should help. She said the department estimated it would be able to reach 64 to 80 cases per day. While Mohave County has had more positive cases reported in a single day, that is higher than the average number of new cases reported daily.
“If we were caught up 100 percent and we had contacted every single case that we have right now, that would set us up for being on top of things,” Palmer said. “However, because there is a little bit of a lag there and we are behind just a bit then it is going to take probably a good couple weeks to get caught up. If we had a couple additional staff members we could potentially get 100 percent caught up.”
District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson noted that with the lag in testing and the current backlog, some individuals have already recovered by the time Mohave County reaches them. Johnson made a motion to use some of the county’s portion of the CARES money to hire two additional case investigators to help the department catch back up. District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius seconded the motion, and the vote passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.