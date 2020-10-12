KINGMAN – Mohave County Manager Sam Elters delivered some bitter-sweet news during his report to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors last Monday.
After “30 wonderful years,” Elters announced, Dave Wolf retired as Mohave County Community Services Director on Friday, Oct. 2.
“He left his fingerprints on the department and on the community,” Elters said, thanking Wolf for his work. He then welcomed new Community Services Director Michael Smith, who introduced himself to the board and the community.
Smith comes from Chicago “with a lot of experience,” Elters said. He worked previously at Rosalind Franklin University Health Clinics as director of community health engagement.
Smith said he looks forward to learning more about the county and its current community services, adding he will serve it “humbly.” He noted he takes pride in his job and emphasized putting actual community needs first.
“When we think of the community, we should be actually listening to the community,” he said. “We should listen, as opposed to giving them mandates on how things should be done.”
He said it is his goal to “make a difference” in the lives of county residents, and “empower them to pursue their lives the way they want them to go.”
Smith was welcomed by the board and will assume his responsibilities immediately.
