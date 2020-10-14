KINGMAN – Kristin Zimmerman arrived in Kingman in late June of this year, in the middle of the pandemic. Meet the new Mohave County Parks Administrator.
Midwestern by birth, Zimmerman has spent over 20 years in the parks and recreation field, mostly in Missouri and recently in Maryland. She started at age 16 as a lifeguard.
“I wasn’t familiar with this area,” she said recently. “I visited twice before I accepted the position and fell in love with the Hualapai Mountains and with the Colorado River.”
Even though she just started, she’s excited about “the challenges that we have here that make this place unique,” she said.
Her first project is the upcoming playground in Neal Butler Community Park, 3027 Jagerson Ave. It will be brand new, with shade; Zimmerman hopes that in four months it will be a completely different place.
Zimmerman said Mohave County’s parks are self-sustaining, relying on entrance fees from Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park. Those fees support the whole parks system.
“But it’s our community parks that are in the need of love,” Zimmerman said.
The new playground for Neal Butler Park was her first project in the county and she managed to acquire a grant to increase the scope of the project.
“We are also doing a lot of infrastructure improvements in Davis Camp,” Zimmerman said. “For example water lines, things that sometimes people can’t see. But these things and additional fire hydrants are important because they increase our capacity to fight fires. That’s huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.