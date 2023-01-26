Homeless camps

Veterans United Arizona President Frankie Lyons investigates an abandoned homeless camp at Body Beach in this file photo.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Every year, local nonprofit and government organizations join to conduct something like a census of homeless populations throughout the U.S. And this year’s count is expected to begin Saturday at locations throughout Mohave County.

This weekend, representatives from area nonprofit organizations are expected to appear at areas throughout Mohave County where homeless residents may be known to congregate. Those residents will have an opportunity to complete voluntary surveys, which include questions as to their age, racial background, how long they have been homeless, and how those residents came to be homeless. That data could inform future outreach efforts by county, state and federal agencies; or even future legislation in reference to homelessness in Arizona and throughout the U.S.

