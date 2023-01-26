Every year, local nonprofit and government organizations join to conduct something like a census of homeless populations throughout the U.S. And this year’s count is expected to begin Saturday at locations throughout Mohave County.
This weekend, representatives from area nonprofit organizations are expected to appear at areas throughout Mohave County where homeless residents may be known to congregate. Those residents will have an opportunity to complete voluntary surveys, which include questions as to their age, racial background, how long they have been homeless, and how those residents came to be homeless. That data could inform future outreach efforts by county, state and federal agencies; or even future legislation in reference to homelessness in Arizona and throughout the U.S.
The Mohave County Housing Authority’s annual “Point-in-Time” homeless count is part of an annual effort under the Arizona Department of Housing and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to measure homelessness in communities throughout the country.
Arizona was home to more than 13,550 homeless residents in 2022, with 1,723 of those residents under the age of 18. But social service organizations are seeing a rising trend in homeless individuals in Mohave County who may be elderly - a trend that has been referred to by those organizations in recent years as a “silver tsunami” in Mohave County.
According to Mohave County Community Services Director Mike Smith, the county’s Continuum of Care has noted an influx in homeless residents who are identified as elderly or medically fragile. For the past five years, people of ages 50 and older have represented one of the fastest-growing homeless demographics in the country, according to Arizona Department of Housing records.
The Mohave County Housing Authority, which falls under the purview of the county’s community services department, has long led efforts to aid homeless residents and connect those individuals to agencies that may provide food and temporary shelter under the county’s “No Wrong Door” policy.
Catholic Charities has long participated in efforts to survey the county’s homeless. And according to Catholic Charities Director of Homeless Services Camie Rasband, volunteers are ready for this weekend’s endeavor.
“In Mohave, the entire community of service providers comes together to cover specific areas of the county,” Rasband said this week.
But Mohave County also remains the fifth-largest county in the United States - and 14,000 square miles is a lot of ground to cover in the search for area homeless. According to Rasband, however, nonprofit organizations have a good idea where to look.
“Our teams are well-versed in populated areas where unsheltered individuals reside most often. Due to the large geography of the county, those are the targeted areas.”
Nonprofit organizations resumed in-person homeless counts last year, after those efforts were paused throughout the U.S. in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the count resumes this weekend, Rasband says that information is just as valuable now as it ever was.
“The information is critical for service providers, lawmakers and the community to understand the depth of the homeless crisis,” Rasband said.
Catholic Charities homeless outreach teams will continue throughout this year to aid area homeless in gaining access to resources, supplies and possible shelter. According to Catholic Charities Communications Director Jean Christofferson, efforts by hers and similar organizations may eventually help area homeless on a path toward permanent housing.
“With rising rent and lack of available housing, that becomes more challenging every day,” Christofferson said.
