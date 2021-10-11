KINGMAN – The Mohave County Housing Authority will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.
Housing program updates are set to include section 8, VASH, mainstream and the foster youth initiative.
Kingman Veteran Villas will also be addressed, as will supportive housing programs.
Members of the board will receive an update on the emergency federal housing voucher program, the emergency rental assistance program and federal community development block grants.
A public hearing will also be held on the housing authority’s administrative plan.
After the public hearing, directors are expected to vote on possible revisions to the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.