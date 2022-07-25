A body was found on a roadside north of Kingman this weekend, and Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators are now seeking to identify the victim.
The victim was found Saturday, near Milepost 24 on Stockton Hill Road. There were no signs of trauma or foul play, but an official cause of death is now pending autopsy at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to sheriff’s officials, the unidentified white male is believed to have been between 60 to 70 years old, with no identification found at the scene. He was described as balding, with gray hair, a full beard, and dentures.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information in the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753, or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
