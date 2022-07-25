A body was found on a roadside north of Kingman this weekend, and Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators are now seeking to identify the victim.

The victim was found Saturday, near Milepost 24 on Stockton Hill Road. There were no signs of trauma or foul play, but an official cause of death is now pending autopsy at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

