A woman charged with possession of drug paraphernalia has died in the county’s custody, and detectives are now investigating the possible cause.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, Bullhead City resident Megan Petersen, 36, was in custody within the jail’s medical wing since Feb. 2.
On Friday, she was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, the reason for which has not yet been made public by county officials. Petersen was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the hospital Friday morning.
Petersen’s remains were conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her possible cause of death. Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.