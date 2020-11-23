Fifteen counties and more than three million Arizonans voted in this year’s presidential election, with one of the highest election turnouts in the state’s history. On Monday, Mohave County was the last to canvass its election results, formalizing President-Elect Joe Biden’s win in the Grand Canyon State.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to canvass its election results last week. But as conservatives protested the results in Phoenix, Mohave County officials voted to postpone the canvass in support of those who exercised their democratic right to challenge perceived flaws in this year’s voting system.
“I have grave concerns about the election in our own state and across the nation,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould at Monday’s special meeting of the county’s governing board. “We need to take a good hard look at ballot security and our voting process. I think people lost faith in this process because of the election.”
In Mohave County, 103,000 residents cast their ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election. With a 60% voter turnout, Republican candidates received a large majority of the vote countywide.
”Our vote today is not to canvass the entire state of Arizona, or the United States,” Gould said. “Our vote is to canvass Mohave County’s results. I don’t see any disparities in our numbers apart from normal errors … our elections department did a good job, and I don’t see any unusual problems for our county.”
Although Donald Trump has lost the election in Arizona, presidential ally and incumbent 4th-district U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar was reelected to a fifth term. Arizona legislators Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb will return to Phoenix after running unopposed in this year’s election, as will State Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
The Board of Supervisors approved this year’s canvass of Mohave County’s election results by unanimous decision, certifying Biden’s victory in Arizona. The decision was followed Monday evening, when the Michigan officials announced their own canvass of the state’s election results, also securing Biden’s victory there.
As of Monday evening, Trump remained defiant of his apparent defeat, as lawsuits throughout multiple swing states were pending throughout the U.S.
Golly gee! How much did it change the outcome? When are the powers that be in this pathetic county going to admit in the BIG picture, we mean nothing!
