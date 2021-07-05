When it actually rains in Mohave County during monsoon season, it tends to pour. Even short bursts of heavy rainfall can cause dangerous flash floods.
Thankfully, swiftwater rescues are one of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team’s specialties — and they could always use more manpower to ensure successful operations.
“Search and Rescue typically gets called once someone either calls for help or is reported by another party that a vehicle had entered into a running waterway,” MCSO Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen said. “We have had as many as 13 swiftwater rescues in one night.”
The team of 110 volunteers across four units is regularly called upon all over Mohave County to assist with searches and rescues — including stranded motorists, lost hikers, climbing accidents, injured ATVers and more.
All of these situations require extensive training to ensure rescuers are up to the task. MCSAR volunteers recently attended a flash flood and mudflow awareness class taught by instructors from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Mohave County Emergency Management last weekend. They were joined by firefighters from Pine Lake Fire District.
“It went great,” Mortensen said. “We have quite a few searchers that are trained in swiftwater rescues that we wanted to provide the additional training on floods and mudflows that often occur after wildfires, particularly with the recent Flag Fire.”
All four units have monthly training. Training in specialized areas, such as swiftwater or technical rope rescues, tracking, and land navigation, are all provided at different times throughout the year, according to Mortensen. Some of them require more proficiency training, “especially as new equipment and techniques evolve in the community,” she added.
Havasu’s unit currently has 36 searchers, but MCSAR is always welcoming eager applicants for their team.
“Many of our volunteers have full time jobs or are retired and contribute in many different ways that affect our missions,” Mortensen said. “Eager to learn and available for mission callouts are most important to us.”
Those interested in volunteering with the team can learn more by attending one of their meetings. Havasu meetings are held the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Havasu Fire Department Station #2, located at 2065 North Kiowa Boulevard. There will be no meeting held this month due to the July Fourth holiday, however.
All questions can be directed to the SAR Division at the Sheriff’s Office, which can be reached at 928-753-0753.
And remember, as flash flooding dangers grow in probability amid monsoon season — “turn around and do not drown,” Mortensen advises. Stay out of any roadways that have water crossing over it.
