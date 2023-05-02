Toroweap Point

Toroweap Point is shown from the Grand Canyon’s West Rim. A proposal by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and U.S. Rep. Raul Gijalva (D-Tucson) would set aside 1 million acres, much of it in Mohave County, as a new national monument.

 unknown

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is officially protesting the establishment of a national monument west of the Grand Canyon, which would prohibit development or mining over more than one million acres in Northern Mohave County.

Multiple Native American tribes throughout the Southwest petitioned earlier this year for the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. The request is only the latest challenge for Mohave County officials in a debate that has spanned more than a decade.

