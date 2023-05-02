The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is officially protesting the establishment of a national monument west of the Grand Canyon, which would prohibit development or mining over more than one million acres in Northern Mohave County.
Multiple Native American tribes throughout the Southwest petitioned earlier this year for the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. The request is only the latest challenge for Mohave County officials in a debate that has spanned more than a decade.
The Biden Administration is now expected to decide whether to use his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to apply federal protection to 1.1 million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon, at the tribes’ request. That request has been backed by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and led through years of continued effort by U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson).
For a coalition that includes almost a dozen Southwestern Native American tribes, the land represents an area of natural beauty and priceless cultural significance. But that land is also home to the highest-grade deposits of uranium in the United States, and a full third of all known uranium deposits in the nation.
According to Mohave County officials, that uranium could represent a $29 million boost for the economies of Northern Arizona and Utah – And benefit residents of a county that continues to struggle with poverty.
Monument efforts raise concerns of federal expansion
In 2012, former president Barack Obama issued a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining in northern Mohave County. And for the past decade, Grijalva has led multiple attempts to make mining restrictions permanent west of the Grand Canyon.
Those efforts included a 2017 proposal by Grijalva and local Native American tribes to establish the area as a national monument under the Antiquities Act – An opportunity that Obama declined in January of that year. Now, Biden is faced with the same decision.
“It’s going to be an ongoing issue,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould this week. “I hope Biden doesn’t declare the land to be a national monument – I believe the Antiquities Act gives much more power than the president should have.”
According to Gould, uranium mining in the region can be conducted responsibly, and could only strengthen U.S. interests as well as those of Mohave County.
“We have strong metals that can be mined in the area,” Gould said. “They could help us go toe-to-toe with the Chinese, who have locked up most of the minerals in the world right now.”
As of this year, almost 67% of all land in Mohave County was managed by the federal government. On Tuesday, Supervisor Jean Bishop shared Gould’s apprehension of additional federal control in Mohave County.
“I think the federal government has too much of a presence in Mohave County already,” Bishop said. “We want less control from the feds on our lands. There isn’t a high percentage of privately owned land in Mohave County. This national monument would prevent our economic development opportunities.”
And according to Bishop, uranium mining may also be a matter of national security. As of this year, American nuclear electricity companies imported nearly 60% of their uranium from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China. As political tensions with the Russian Republic teeter as result of an ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Bishop says the U.S. would benefit from maintaining a domestic supply of uranium in Mohave County.
According to Supervisor Hildy Angius, the proposed national monument cannot go unopposed in Mohave County.
“It can’t happen,” Angius said. “Every time there’s a Democratic president, something like this is proposed. This county is being taken from us, little by little.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors issued a letter of opposition to the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument on Monday. Copies of that letter were addressed to the White House and federal lawmakers in Arizona.
A way of challenging poverty in Mohave County
As Mohave County’s population continues to increase, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations have seen rising poverty over the past several years.
According to the U.S. Census, about 15.3% of Mohave County residents lived at or below the poverty line as of last year – And less than half of the county’s population was actively engaged in the county’s workforce.
State records showed last year that about 33,582 people in Mohave County – about one out of every six county residents – received government nutritional assistance benefits. About 552 county residents received housing assistance from the county through state and federally-funded voucher programs as of last year, with 361 of those residents receiving credits or assistance toward their utility bills.
According to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, any company that may bring jobs with liveable wages will have a positive impact on Mohave County residents.
“We will never mine in the Grand Canyon,” Ursenbach said on Tuesday. “There are plenty of other places to mine. And any job that pays liveable wages is important to our county.”
As of this month, Ursenbach said Mohave County’s poverty rate was about 18%, compared to the national poverty rate of 11.6%. Poverty for children in Mohave County remained at about 30.45% as of this week, compared to the national rate of 15.3%.
According to Ursenbach, no uranium mining companies have yet expressed interest in Northern Mohave County.
As future uranium mining opportunities remain uncertain, Obama’s moratorium on such operations will not expire until 2032. According to Ursenbach, the county has received multiple inquiries from mining companies who have expressed interest in the region, including one lithium-mining company.
