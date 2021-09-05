The county jailhouse could go high-tech, if a $900,000 request by Mohave County officials is approved Tuesday.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Public Works Department and Information Technology Department issued a request last month for the use of $908,510 to replace computer monitors, cameras, workstations, network switches, recorders, and its computer database at the facility. The purchase would include the trade-in of existing surveillance equipment at the jail that will no longer be compatible with a new surveillance system, if the project is approved. These upgrades would be paid for this year through the county’s Jail Major Maintenance Fund.
Mohave County would purchase the new equipment through New York-based security company, Logicalis, under a contract first proposed in 2017.
Under the contract, Logicalis will be required to pay Mohave County administration fees, and detail the company’s activities under the contract in a monthly report for the county.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the $908,510 expense at its next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
