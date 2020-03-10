More Mohave County inmates are reporting chronic illnesses, according to jail officials, and more money is being requested to care for them.
According to a report this month by Mohave County Jail Captain Don Bischoff, the jail is experiencing an increase in inmates with poor health and an increase in the seriousness of chronic illnesses encountered by jail staff. While incarcerating its inmates, Mohave County is charged with rendering medical treatment – and that can prove costly.
In a letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this month, Sheriff Doug Schuster said that more outside care for inmates will be required despite cost-saving measures over the past several years.
“This community-provided care results in an increase in expenses beyond what could have been anticipated,” Schuster said. “These increased costs also include the expense of outlier specialty medications required for HIV, Hepatitis C and other diseases.”
To pay for inmate care claims for the remainder of this fiscal year, Schuster is asking the county to reallocate nearly a quarter-million dollars from the jail personnel budget – an account set aside for positions open but never filled at the jail – to cover immediate medical claims for inmates until the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
Helping to alleviate costs of inmate medical care is an ongoing contract with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, a state-funded Medicaid agency long used by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to supplement inmate care. However, the Cost Containment System is now seeking a renegotiation of its contract with Mohave County, adjusting rates under the contract to reflect administrative costs to the county.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve Bischoff’s and Schuster’s request for additional funding at its March 16 meeting in Kingman.
