Mohave County Jail

Sheriff Doug Schuster is requesting an additional $250,000 for the jail detention officers who have remained on staff as the county has dealt with covid-related absences.

 Today's News-Herald file

Mohave County’s new jail re-entry program got off to a smooth start this year, according to Mohave County officials, despite the program’s lack of a vehicle to transport released inmates to the services they need to remain out of the criminal justice system.

Now, the county has approved a vehicle for the program through the use of grant funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. And program coordinator Don Bischoff says the county’s new “Reach Out” program could now be better prepared to fulfill its intended purpose - to provide inmates who have substance abuse or mental health disorders with the services they need to become contributing members of society.

