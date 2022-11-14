Mohave County’s new jail re-entry program got off to a smooth start this year, according to Mohave County officials, despite the program’s lack of a vehicle to transport released inmates to the services they need to remain out of the criminal justice system.
Now, the county has approved a vehicle for the program through the use of grant funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. And program coordinator Don Bischoff says the county’s new “Reach Out” program could now be better prepared to fulfill its intended purpose - to provide inmates who have substance abuse or mental health disorders with the services they need to become contributing members of society.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the purchase of a $57,534 vehicle for use by the county’s “Reach Out” program, which was unveiled in June at the Mohave County Jail under a $1 million grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The program is modeled after a similar program in Yavapai County, which has seen growing success since it was implemented four years ago. The “Reach Out” program offers screening interviews for county inmates, with referrals to mental health services or substance abuse counseling immediately upon their release.
According to program organizer and former Mohave County Jail Commander Don Bischoff, a vehicle may be needed by the program to transport former inmates to services, trainings and meetings throughout Mohave County, and ensure their success. “The re-entry program has a need for vehicles, and from time to time to provide transportations for those being released from custody, into a community care facility in our county,” Bischoff said.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, has advocated for the program since it began in Mohave County, and hopes to replicate Yavapai County’s success in Western Arizona.
“The idea is to give people a chance to change their circumstances,” Angius said on Monday. “If there was none of (the ‘Reach Out’ program), people would usually go back to the communities and groups that got them into trouble in the first place.”
According to Bischoff, the program and possible transportation for former inmates in need of services may be an important asset in ending cycles of crime, and preventing former Mohave County inmates from reoffending.
But just as important - if not moreso - will be the administrators overseeing the program. Also this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the hire of a new inmate release coordinator for the program. The new position will assist in handling in-custody court-ordered mental health services, and assist in special cases involving Mohave County inmates with mental health needs.
The new position will include a $65,500 salary, including all employee-related expenses.
According to Bischoff, program administrators will work with Arizona officials to create a statewide database to track inmate data, and monitor the program’s success in preventing recidivism. Until a statewide system is fully operational, the county will maintain such records for posterity.
