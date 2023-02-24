Mohave County will join a nationwide lawsuit settlement against distributors alleged to have played a central role in the opioid crisis, as negotiations begin in the case of Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to participate in settlement discussions against the companies, as part of a plan that could total $18.5 million in settlement payments to all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and other U.S. territories.
According to Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, the county and its municipalities are expected to receive a collective $8 million in opioid settlement money from two previous lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. Settlements from opioid distributors including Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to Mohave County and other communities throughout the U.S. may be disbursed annually over the next 18 years.
“We’re estimating it will be about $7.4 or $7.5 million,” Mournian said this week. “The numbers of what we can expect to receive are largely based on a formula that’s tiered, so that the more local governments who participate, the larger the payout is. The settlements are intended to address the opioid epidemic: The more governments that participate across the nation, the more effective it will be at addressing that epidemic.”
Mohave County was among Arizona communities struck hardest by the opioid epidemic nearly 10 years ago. In 2016, at the height of the crisis, Arizona health officials reported that 127 opioid medication prescriptions had been distributed for every 100 Mohave County residents - amounting to about 250,000 such prescriptions in Mohave County alone.
Since 2019, Mohave County has been a participant in the Arizona Attorney General’s One Arizona Plan. Under that agreement, Mohave County and other communities may use any settlement money received from opioid-based litigation for the purpose of educating the public, repairing possible damage or enforcing laws related to substance abuse.
A recent example of that funding’s use is illustrated by the Mohave County Jail’s “Reach Out” program, which was introduced at the jail last year. Under that program, county inmates who have been charged with drug-related offenses have been given access to education and services prior to their release from incarceration, in order to curb future recidivism as it relates to such offenses.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s participation in settlement negotiations against Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting in Kingman.
