Settlement

The Mohave County Supervisors agreed to settlement terms with several pharmaceutical companies which will be reimbursing numerous cities and counties.

Mohave County will join a nationwide lawsuit settlement against distributors alleged to have played a central role in the opioid crisis, as negotiations begin in the case of Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to participate in settlement discussions against the companies, as part of a plan that could total $18.5 million in settlement payments to all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and other U.S. territories.

