KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has accepted an invitation from the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Great Basin NEPA Support Team to be a cooperating agency in the development of an assessment for the installation of exclusionary fences, culverts, shade structures and cattle guards to reduce Sonoran desert tortoise road mortality and other negative road effects.
According to a memo attached to a meeting agenda, “Mohave County’s interest in becoming a cooperating agency would be to identify potential impacts to roads and flood control programs as well as impacts to future development and provide constructive comments to address those impacts.”
The board accepted the invitation at their Monday, July 6 meeting, and appointed Public Works Director Steven Latoski and Development Services Director Tim Walsh to negotiate the final memorandum of understanding between the agencies.
The board also accepted a $17,000 grant to remove asbestos-containing materials at the county-owned historic courthouse building. 401 Spring St.
The remediation of hazardous materials is part of a remodel of the Law and Justice Center approved by the board in 2016. It will allow for the reuse of the facility. The grant came from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The board also voted to allow the Mohave County Courts to continue to use of the former Arizona Department of Security Building, 301 Pine St., until the completion of the Law and Justice Center, estimated for Dec. 31, 2020.
The supervisors also approved the installation of a bronze tablet at the main entrance doors of the new justice center. Traditionally, the county has placed a bronze tablet on the county’s building projects that states the year of construction, the seated supervisors, county managers at the time of project authorization and completion, the architect and the contractor.
Another bronze plaque will be affixed to the Mohave County Library Kingman, 3269 Burbank St., to memorialize its 2018 expansion that added approximately 11,500 square feet of space.
The county received and approved donations of toilet paper and personal protective equipment from private businesses, private individuals and nonprofit agencies gathered from March through May. Those resources were directed to Mohave County Senior Programs to be given to the homebound seniors with their meal deliveries.
Monetary and non-monetary donations for the Mohave County Animal Shelter were approved. In addition to $1,167 in cash donations, the shelter received food, collars, blankets and dog treats.
