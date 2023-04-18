Christopher Kacos

Christopher Kacos

A local judge pushed back after supporters requested leniency for a Kingman man who shot and killed his roommate nearly three years ago. A Mohave County Superior Court jury last month found 37-year-old Christopher Kacos guilty of manslaughter, while declining to convict him of second degree murder.

Kacos offered a claim of self defense at trial, contending he feared for his safety after Christopher Young, 30, assaulted his neighbor before fleeing the John Norman Ln. neighborhood. There was no dispute that Kacos shot Young when he returned to the Kacos home hours after the neighbor assault in April, 2020.

