A local judge pushed back after supporters requested leniency for a Kingman man who shot and killed his roommate nearly three years ago. A Mohave County Superior Court jury last month found 37-year-old Christopher Kacos guilty of manslaughter, while declining to convict him of second degree murder.
Kacos offered a claim of self defense at trial, contending he feared for his safety after Christopher Young, 30, assaulted his neighbor before fleeing the John Norman Ln. neighborhood. There was no dispute that Kacos shot Young when he returned to the Kacos home hours after the neighbor assault in April, 2020.
Young was unarmed when killed in the street by a shotgun fired by Kacos.
"He granted no chance nor mercy to my nephew,” Young's aunt said, urging judge Billy Sipe to impose maximum punishment in the 7-21-year range for manslaughter. "He should be granted no quarter. None was given (to Young).”
The victim’s mother also called for lengthy incarceration for Young during Monday's sentencing hearing.
"He executed my son,” Young’s mother said, noting Kacos’ friends and family can still visit and communicate with the defendant. "I do not have that luxury.”
Judge Sipe sided with the victims, noting that officers who investigated the assault told Kacos to call police if Young returned.
"When Mr. Young came back you did not call police,” Judge Sipe told Kacos. "You killed him in the street. He was unarmed.”
Sipe also noted that Kacos essentially threatened Young before the shooting, making incriminating comments between the neighbor assault, Young’s return and the shotgun fire.
"You guys better find him before I do,” Sipe said Kacos told officers before Young returned. "That’s a pretty chilling statement to tell law enforcement.”
Judge Sipe ordered a 12 year prison term for Kacos.
